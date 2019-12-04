Preventing Impaired Driving In Atlantic Region This Holiday Season

MADD Canada and Irving Oil Team Up on Project Red Ribbon

/EIN News/ -- SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the holiday season fast approaching, MADD Canada and Irving Oil are teaming up to promote sober driving throughout the Atlantic Region.

This Friday, December 6, MADD Canada will be in Saint John, New Brunswick for the official launch of the Atlantic Project Red Ribbon campaign, sponsored by Irving Oil. The event will take place in conjunction with MADD Saint John’s annual Tree Lighting ceremony during the city’s community Uptown Sparkle event at King Square.



Media are invited to attend the launch event to help spread this important message as we enter into the holiday season.



Date: Friday, December 6 at 7 p.m. Location: King Square in Saint John at MADD Saint John’s Holiday Tree Lighting Site Guests: Karen Dunham, MADD Saint John Chapter

Adam Gilmore, Director of Delivered Energy, Irving Oil

Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Photo Opportunities: Official ribbon-cutting ceremony, tree-lighting, placement of angel ornaments on tree by victims of impaired driving.

Now in its 32nd year, Project Red Ribbon targets the Christmas and New Year holiday season because it is the busiest time of year on most social calendars and the risk for impaired driving is high. From November 1, 2019 to January 6, 2020, MADD Canada Chapters and Community Leaders across the country will distribute millions of red ribbons for Canadians to tie on their vehicles, key chains, purses, briefcases and backpacks. The red ribbon is a symbol of the wearers' commitment to sober driving, and a tribute to the thousands of Canadians who are killed and injured in alcohol and/or drug-related crashes each year.

As the Official Sponsor of Project Red Ribbon, Irving Oil plays a crucial role in helping to spread the safe and sober driving message by including red ribbon decals on their fleet vehicles. These mobile messages, seen by thousands of motorists on Atlantic Region roads and highways every day, serve as a reminder to all to drive sober. Irving Oil employees across Atlantic Canada are proud to play a role in the campaign by displaying a red ribbon and being ambassadors for safer communities.



For more information, please contact:

Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager - Tel: 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240; Email: dkelly@madd.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.