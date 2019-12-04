NutraNomics Expands Biomass Acquisition in Tandem With CA Finest Product Line Expansions

/EIN News/ -- Huntington Beach, CA, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- NutraNomics, Inc. (NNRX), a premier manufacturer of nutraceutical products now formulating with CBD, has finalized an agreement with their partners, California Finest, to collaborate and create a series of products and build new brand lines that appeal to domestic and international audiences. These new CBD lines will feature the scientific advantages and formulations utilizing nano, created with guidance and vision of the science team at Tempus Bio Technologies.



“This is an excellent opportunity for both of our companies,” states Carl Morcate, VP/Business Relations. “California Finest enjoys a history in the farming, processing, and marketing of these products and holds some of the highest honors and awards in the industry, since its inception.” He goes on to say that with their expansion into more land, more products, and international exposure, a partnership with a company such as NutraNomics makes perfect sense.

“Creation of this strategic alliance strengthens each partner’s stake in a competitive and evolving field,” stated Laura Riffel, Chief Operations Officer for NutraNomics, Inc. “We expect a lot of clarity and regulation to make its way into the CBD product space, which we see as an opportunity. There will be a thinning of the number of products and brands that meet minimum standards set by the government. NutraNomics and California Finest intend to surface at the head of the pack with the best products and education available to consumers.”

The latest achievement between these pioneering companies is in the finalization of an agreement with a third company to provide high quality extracted material and the acquisition of millions of pounds of material for conversion to CBD. This extraction will be specific to the needs of the cutting-edge products, but also responsible and forward-looking to future needs in the hemp markets. “By positioning NutraNomics with a knowledgeable and highly regarded cultivator like California Finest, we can reliably be the first to market with new strains,” says Jonathan Bishop, CEO of NutraNomics. “Our vision of providing strain-specific solutions to customer’s needs is forefront in our planning and strategy.”

Cultivation development in tandem with product development will come into focus as the science of each matures. This will be further advanced through our Wholesale Materials Team and the inclusion of U.S. based farms and consortiums in need of guidance in the planting, harvesting and wholesaling of hemp and hemp byproducts. The contract executed with the extraction company provides NutraNomics the ability to facilitate significant volumes of hemp at market price, providing value to both the extractor and the farmer. “Through our unique structure and existing agreements, the Wholesale Materials Team is in a position to acquire nearly unlimited amounts of hemp biomass,” according to Geoff Bazegian, Senior Vice President of Wholesale Materials. “We are building a platform designed to assist small and medium farms with everything from a wholesale platform to a formal investment in the farm designed to provide the specific genetics being requested on the open market.” Once fully implemented, the tiered farming opportunity will create a partnership with farmers designed to maximize the success of each farm based on their location, experience, and goals.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of our company, are generally identified by the use of words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,”, “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “strive,” “try,” or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our expectations or beliefs include, without limitation, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company’s control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

Investor Relations

866-561-6679

IR@nutranomics.com



