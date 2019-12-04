City Vets is Celebrating Our One Year Anniversary and Has Two Exciting Announcements!

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Vets is celebrating its first anniversary! Over the past year, City Vets has provided the Pittsburgh area with high-quality wellness and urgent care for all types of pets, including dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, and even small mammals! As we head into the next year of serving our community, we would like to make two exciting announcements.



First, City Vets is proud to welcome our third veterinarian to the team, Sean Lawson, DVM. Dr. Lawson joined in August and brings 15 years of high-quality experience to the clinic. His areas of professional interests include small animal dentistry, preventive health, and soft tissue surgery. Dr. Lawson and his wife, Melissa, share their home with a 5-year-old Chihuahua named Mia Hamm, a kitten named Olive, and son named Elias. In his free time, he enjoys mountain biking, fly fishing, camping, and restoring a 1960’s Airstream travel trailer.

Second, City Vets is officially announcing a partnership with VetNOWTM. VetNOW is a virtual health care platform that connects veterinarians with pet owners and specialists virtually by video consultation on your computer, tablet, or smartphone. By teaming up with the industry’s most comprehensive veterinary telemedicine service, City Vets can now provide access to VetNOW’s Board Certified Veterinary Specialists through its easy-to-use virtual care software platform. As a result, City Vets can conveniently coordinate a high-quality virtual video consult with you, your pet, the specialist, and your City Vets doctor at the clinic or possibly your home. This lower stress solution may also save you time and money as compared to visiting a specialty hospital. VetNOW currently offers the following specialties:

Dermatology Cardiology Avian and Exotics Behavior Feline Med Internal Med (Large and Small) Neurology Surgery Oncology Critical Care Pain Management Equine Dentist

In addition, current City Vets clients can now use VetNOW from the comfort of their home to meet with Dr. Moneyhun, Dr. Bunn, and Dr. Lawson to discuss new or chronic health problems, address concerns or questions about their pet’s health, as well as perform follow-up visits.

The City Vets staff is confident that partnering with VetNOW will advance the care of our patients. Our partnership with VetNOW is designed to provide access to specialized care for our clients. If a client has a pet with a particularly advanced or unique health issue, City Vets can recommend a VetNOW specialist that is highly experienced in a specific field of medicine. Our goal is to offer the best quality of medicine for our patients, and this partnership brings us closer to that.

City Vets provides comprehensive and affordable wellness and urgent care. The veterinary hospital is open seven days a week and is accepting new clients. We are conveniently located on Pittsburgh’s Southside next to the Birmingham Bridge (79 S. 23rd St., Pittsburgh, PA, 15203) with free on-site parking. To schedule an appointment, call 412-483-1700, visit during office hours, or go online at mycityvets.com.



