Angola at forefront for Africa's stability

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 4 - Angola, at the presidency of the African Union Peace and Security Council, is at forefront of the countries searching for political stability in Africa, said Tuesday the Foreign Affairs minister, Manuel Augusto.,

The Angolan top diplomat said so at a press conference to launch the ministerial meeting of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU), scheduled for Thursday in Luanda.

Manuel Augusto stated that seeking of peace and stability remains a permanent concern for Angola to ensure the creation of the main conditions for development in all state members.

''The peace plan is permanent and the African continent still has it on its agenda'' he stressed.

The official added that the meeting will focus on solutions to the conflicts, national reconciliation and economic recovery of those countries emerging from instability.

Speaking of the role of Angola at the helm of this body, since December 1st, Manuel Augusto said that Angola will focus on approach at the prevailing situation in South Sudan, Central African Republic (CAR), Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Rwanda, Uganda and Burundi.

As for the South Sudan, the minister said that the Board will discuss the ongoing exercise for implementation of the “Revitalized Agreement” for peace in that African nation.

In DRC, the meeting will discuss the violence in the eastern region of that central African country.

He also spoke of the tension in Great Lakes region between Rwanda/Uganda and Rwanda/Burundi, whose solution relies on the engagement of Angola.

The Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) comprises 15 State-Members from the five regions of the African Union.

