Martin Container's Digital Transformation Yields 30% Immediate Growth

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martin Container, a shipping and logistics company based in Los Angeles Harbor partnered earlier this year with Vincit California, a software services company, to redesign the Container.com site.

The website modernizes the process for ordering products, both for users and the business; it allows for customized quotes where users can see products, select which features they want, and then generate their specific quote.

“After the website rebuild, we saw daily site traffic increase 400%. This not only generated a large number of leads, but the quality of the leads was much more significant,” says Charlie Martin, Director of Operations. “The new customers vetted through the updated process tend to have a much higher lifetime value as they are repeat buyers and purchase in much larger quantities. This has immediately increased our sales by 30%.”

Vincit also designed a new brand identity, highlighting Martin Container's heritage and exceptional service, paired with an intuitive and lightning-fast website.

“Our co-operation with Vincit was very collaborative. Their team communicated extremely well, understood my suggestions, and tweaked the specifications and design based on their understanding of how clients would perceive it. They also created content for our site and performed SEO. We are very happy with the results of the website and we look forward to working more with Vincit in the future,” Mr. Martin continues.

“We are thrilled to hear about the success of our tremendous client, Martin Container. Vincit’s KPI’s are the Happiness of Clients and Happiness of Employees. To be able to make an impact and contribute to our client’s overall success is what we strive for,” says Ville Houttu, CEO of Vincit California.

Martin Container is an American-owned and family-operated container company located in Los Angeles and Long Beach Harbors of California. They are proud to be one of the oldest and largest container companies on the West Coast with over four decades of service to its loyal customers. www.container.com

Vincit is a software development and design company based in Irvine, Santa Monica and Palo Alto, California, and Tampere, Helsinki, Oulu and Turku, Finland. Founded in 2007, Vincit currently employs more than 500 professionals. Ranked first in Europe in the Great Place to Work study, Vincit's success stems from satisfied customers and satisfied employees. Vincit is listed on the Nasdaq OMX First North market. www.vincit.com



