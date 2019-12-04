Leader in Women’s Health Dr. John Bullis Now Offering the Joylux Suite of Solutions for Intimate Wellness

BELLEVUE, WA, USA, December 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A leader in women’s health in the Pacific Northwest, Dr. John Bullis, a board-certified OB/GYN (ABOG) who is also certified by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery (ABCS), is the first gynecologist to offer vFit PLUS ™ and the HER Intimate Care ™ line in Washington State at A-to-Zen Cosmetic Surgery and Aesthetics in Bellevue.“We are proud to feature the complete Joylux range of products for our patients as an adjunct to our cutting-edge solutions for intimate health. We were the first provider in Washington State to offer ThermiVa, O-Shot, and now the groundbreaking vFit PLUS and HER intimate care line as the total package to address all of our patients’ needs in a clinically proven manner,” says Dr. Bullis.Manufactured by Femtech trailblazer Joylux, vFit PLUS offers a unique solution for intimate wellness that has proven to be both safe and effective. The protocol is easy to follow; women do a session every other day for 12 minutes and see results after 6 weeks. Ninety-five percent of women who used the device reported improved wellness.“vFit PLUS can be used alongside and/or as maintenance post our extensive range of best-in-class in-office solutions. The newly launched HER Intimate Care is also a welcome addition to enhance our patients’ options for delivering powerful results from head to toe,” says Dr. Bullis.About Dr. John BullisA native of Washington, DC, Dr. John Bullis attended both undergraduate and medical school at Georgetown University and obtained a master’s degree in physiology at the University of Maryland at Baltimore. He is board certified by both the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) and by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery (ABCS). As a passionate advocate for women’s health, Dr. Bullis continually strives to offer his patients in Bellevue the most advanced and clinically proven treatments for women’s health and wellness. For more information, visit https://a2zenmd.com About Joylux, Inc.Joylux is a global health technology company creating innovative products under the brands vFit, vFit PLUS™, vSculptand vSculpt PRO™ that transform women's intimate health and empower women to live their best lives.



