Personal Injury Lawyer Raleigh NC Settles 1 Million Dollar Wrongful Death Case

I'm proud to have been inducted as a Lifetime Member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum for winning numerous multi-million dollar cases. (an honor given to less than 1% of lawyers in the USA)” — Robert Jessup

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal Injury Lawyer, Raleigh NC: In February of 2019, Robby Jessup, Personal Injury Lawyer in Raleigh, NC settled a Wake County wrongful death case for the policy limit of $1 million. Plaintiff’s Decedent was a 75-year-old man who was hit in a marked crosswalk at Rex Hospital. Despite heroic efforts to save him, he ultimately died from his injuries.

Liability was disputed, but the main issue in the case was how to determine life expectancy and economic loss. These obstacles were overcome by a complete medical history summary and an economist’s opinion of the value of the home health care services the Decedent had been providing to his wheelchair-using wife. Gary Albrecht, Ph.D. was utilized as the Plaintiff’s expert.

Robert Jessup (“Robby”) is a personal injury and wrongful death lawyer. He has been inducted as a Lifetime Member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum (and as a Lifetime Member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum) for winning numerous multi-million dollar recoveries. (This honor is given to less than 1% of trial lawyers in the United States.) Robby has also been recognized as one of the Top 40 Lawyers Under 40 by The National Trial Lawyers.

In his practice, Robby has represented many individuals hurt or killed by truckers, drunk drivers, freight train companies and amusement park operators. He also handles sexual abuse cases, primarily those arising in educational settings.

Robby operates the firm’s personal injury and wrongful death practice under the trade-name RDU Injury Law, https://rduinjurylaw.com

All initial consultations with Robby are free, and he remains personally involved at all stages of his clients’ cases.

Robby received his BA cum laude (Journalism & Religious Studies) and his Juris Doctor cum laude from UNC-Chapel Hill. He is a native of Greenville, North Carolina, and he is an active member of North Carolina Advocates for Justice (NCAJ), an association of legal professionals working to protect people’s rights through education and advocacy.

NCAJ awarded Robby with the Order of Service Award for his participation and contributions on its boards. Among other professional activities, Robby has served as regional coordinator for several high school mock trial competitions and serves as Verdicts & Settlements Editor of the magazine Trial Briefs.

In addition to membership in local and State bar associations, Robby is licensed to practice law and has litigated cases in all North Carolina State Courts (including the Court of Appeals & Supreme Court), the North Carolina Industrial Commission, all Federal Courts within the State of North Carolina (including the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina & the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina), and the United States Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.

As a Certified Superior Court Mediator by the North Carolina Dispute Resolution Commission, upon request, Robby serves as a third-party neutral in meditations and arbitrations.

EDUCATION J.D., University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, with honors, 2011 B.A., University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, with honors, 2008.

Robert Jessup, Personal Injury Lawyer Raleigh NC can be reached at (919) 355-9904.

