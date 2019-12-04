Global Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2019: Monoclonal Antibodies, Murine mAb, Chimeric mAb, Humanized mAb, Human aAb

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Monoclonal antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2019 provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter monoclonal antibody partnering deals.



The majority of deals are development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors monoclonal antibody technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all monoclonal antibody partnering deals announced since Jan 2014, including financial terms where available, including links to online deal records of actual monoclonal antibody partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by monoclonal antibody partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and monoclonal antibody partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in monoclonal antibody partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of monoclonal antibody technologies and products.



Key benefits



In-depth understanding of monoclonal antibodies deal trends since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to the structure of monoclonal antibodies agreements with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive access to over 700 actual monoclonal antibodies deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

Identify the leading monoclonal antibody partnering companies

Insight into the terms included in a monoclonal antibodies agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report scope



Global Monoclonal antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2019 includes:

Trends in monoclonal antibodies dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of monoclonal antibodies deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 640 monoclonal antibodies deal records

The leading monoclonal antibodies deals by value since 2014

Includes chimeric mAb, humanized mAb, human mAb and murine mAb deals and alliances since 2014

Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Monoclonal antibodies type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise monoclonal antibody rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4rpu2x

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.