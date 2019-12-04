ClearSlide Delivers Data-Centered Email Outreach and Improved Content Feedback

Winter 2020 update facilitates smarter email outreach and enables marketing and sales teams to collaborate on content strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearSlide introduces its Winter 2020 update offering users powerful tools for data-driven email outreach and support for real-time collaboration and feedback to build more effective content strategies. The ClearSlide® unified sales enablement platform empowers organizations to strengthen customer relationships, engage prospects, and deliver value through meaningful conversations and effective content.



“The ability to initiate and maintain conversations and true connections is critical in building solid relationships, positive sales experiences, and closed deals,” says Sergey Medved, Director of Product, ClearSlide. “Everything in our Winter release is geared around this objective. AI-powered spam checking and enhanced email functionality support smooth delivery and high open rates for your messages, while shared feedback leverages your sales and marketing teams’ collective insights to deliver content that resonates and builds trust.”

Increase email opens and reads to stay connected with customers and prospects.

Compose personalized and dynamic emails and see them take shape with an editable preview, also available for mobile. Enter recipients or import from CSV or Salesforce and type or paste formatted text from Word or HTML. You can schedule to send later or right away, and save as template for faster future outreach.

Optimize your outreach efforts with artificial intelligence (AI).

Ensure your emails land in inboxes with ClearSlide’s new AI-powered Spam Checker. Get an instant spam score on content before sending and track post-delivery metrics. Maintain the health of your delivery reputation and view a list of invalid and bounced emails to weed them out of future outreach.

Bridge the gap between marketing and sales with enhanced content feedback and rating tools.

Create a dialogue between content owners and sales to refine your content strategy. Sales reps can share feedback on content, and when searching the Content Library, hone in on top-rated content. Marketers can receive email notifications and see what collateral is most effective.

Enjoy greater functionality within Gmail -- coming soon.

Auto-log all email activities and engagement data back to your CRM and get immediate view alerts in your inbox. Track insights such as email opens, content views, and clicks on any link from a central notification center.

ClearSlide offers integrations with popular business apps including Salesforce, Google, Outlook, Box, Dropbox, Slack, and Microsoft Dynamics.

To learn more about ClearSlide and to get started with a free 14-day trial, visit www.clearslide.com .

About ClearSlide

ClearSlide is a unified sales enablement platform that delivers buyer engagement analytics, content management, and communication tools to inform every stage of the sales process. Chosen by industry leading brands including Starwood Hotels and Resorts, Yelp, Refinery29, and the Sacramento Kings, ClearSlide helps sales teams create truly amazing customer experiences and make every interaction count -- whether it's in person, on the phone, or through email. Powered by artificial intelligence, ClearSlide makes it seamless to discover and communicate the best content and gain critical insights into how customers engage. ClearSlide is a division of Corel. For more information, please visit www.clearslide.com

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com .

© 2019 Corel Corporation. ClearSlide and the ClearSlide logo are registered trademarks of ClearSlide Inc. in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Corel, CorelDRAW, MindManager, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners. Patents: www.corel.com/patent .

