Seedlip, The World's First Distilled Non-Alcoholic Spirit, Announces the Launch of the Seedlip Cocktail Book

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seedlip, the world’s first distilled non-alcoholic spirits brand announced today the launch of their debut book published by Weldon Owen. The cocktail book offers a collection of Seedlip’s finest cocktails as well as insight into the ethos, techniques & ingredients behind them. This highly illustrated book includes recipes from the world’s best bartenders including Devon Tarby (Proprietors LLC), who states ‘ For so long non-alcoholic drinks usually meant double the sugar and double the juice to make up for the lack of flavor from alcohol, leaving little room for nuance in n/a cocktail creation. Seedlip changed that dramatically, so I was thrilled to be able to share a recipe in their groundbreaking cocktail book!"

Aidan Bowie ( Blacktail, New York)

“Watching the surge of non-alcoholic drinks on cocktail menus has been amazing to witness. I was delighted when Seedlip asked me to create a cocktail for their new book. They have had an incredible impact on the beverage industry in a short amount of time, and it’s wonderful to be involved.”

Josh Harris (Trick Dog, San Francisco)

“I’ve always cared for the non-alcoholic offerings at our bars, so creating something delicious for Seedlip’s book was an honor.”

The Seedlip Cocktail Book is available nationwide & for pre-order exclusively at www.seedlipdrinks.com, as well as their three unique spirits; Garden 108, Spice 94 and Grove 42.Called ‘one of the most successful alcohol-free brands to date’ by The Wall Street Journal, Seedlip was created to solve the problem of ‘what to drink when you’re not drinking’ and launched to massive success. Presented as a sophisticated non-alcoholic alternative that balances crisp flavors with natural ingredients, the brand has championed the non-alcoholic category since its inception into the market in 2015. The cocktail book builds on those tenets and expands upon them for the health-minded and cocktail enthusiasts. ’Whether you’re a professional bartender or an at-home experimenter, I hope this book demonstrates that cocktails without alcohol when taken seriously, can be both fun and taste great.’ noted Seedlip Founder Ben Branson.

‘We’re truly delighted to be partnering with such an innovative and high-quality company as Seedlip to publish a book in North America that caters for people seeking healthy, non-alcoholic drinks, especially as we head into the Holidays and their aftermath,’ added Roger Shaw, Publisher of Weldon Owen. ‘We know there is a growing demand for imaginative but reliable cocktail ideas and we’re thrilled to be publishing a beautiful book packed with a unique range of delicious, natural, and fresh drink recipes from the pioneer in the field.’

To formally launch the The Seedlip Cocktail Book, the company will hold a private reception at their pop-up General Store in Downtown Los Angeles featuring a panel discussion moderated by Seedlip’s National Education Manager, Laura Lashley and insightful conversations surrounding the non-alcoholic landscape with Devon Tarby (Proprietors LLC), Aidan Bowie ( Blacktail ,NY) and Josh Harris ( Trick Dog, SF). Tickets include a signed copy of the cocktail book and an opportunity to sample their respective Seedlip cocktails featured within the book.

This book was created in part by Ben Branson and the bartenders of the following establishments:

The Aviary, Chicago Trick Dog, San Francisco The Walker Inn, Los Angeles Blue Hill at Stone Barns, New York Employees Only, New York City The Dead Rabbit, New York City Lazy Bear, San Francisco American Bar at the Savoy, London Artesian, London Black Pearl, Melbourne Cub, London Dandelyan, London Linje Tio, Stockholm Paradiso, Barcelona Pretty Ugly & Bar Raval, Toronto Sexy Fish, London Super Lyan, London The Clove Club, London The Flying Dutchmen, Amsterdam The Old Man Bar, Hong Kong Operation Dagger, Singapore PDT, New York & Hong Kong PS40, Sydney



Seedlip Cocktail Book Release Cocktail Party

Rolling Greens Nursery

1005 Mateo St, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Wednesday December 4th 5pm-8pm

FEATURED COCKTAILS

‘Souverain’

Spice 94: 1 ½ oz

Verjus: 1 tbsp

Fresh lemon juice : 1 tbsp

Spiced peach cordial: ¾ oz

Ginger Syrup: 1 tsp

Garnish: Mint Leaf & lemon wheel

( Created by Devon Tarby for The Walker Inn, Los Angeles)

‘Pais De La Canela’

Spice 94: 1 ½ oz

Celery Root & Cinnamon Cordial: ¾ oz

Cider Spice Noir Tea: 1 oz

Apple Cider Vinegar : 2 dashes

Garnish: Grapefruit Zest

Glass: Tumbler

( Created by Aidan Bowie for The Aviary, NY)

‘Winter Shandy’

Spice 94 :2 oz

Spiced Apricot Ceylon Shrub: 1 oz

Fresh Lemon Juice: 2 tsp

Sugar Syrup: 1 barspoon

Erdinger Nonalcoholic beer: 3 oz

Garnish: Grapefruit Zest & Peel & Grated Nutmeg

(Created by Josh Harris for Trick Dog, SF)

About Seedlip

Seedlip is on a mission to solve the dilemma of ‘what to drink when you’re not drinking®’ with the world’s first distilled non-alcoholic spirits. Seedlip founder, Ben Branson created Seedlip with a vision to bring together his mother’s 300 year farming heritage and his father’s brand design expertise to offer a complex and sophisticated adult alternative. Seedlip is available across 28x cities, served in 9/10 best cocktail bars in the world, over 250+ Michelin * star restaurants and sold in over 6,000 accounts globally. For more information and serves, please visit www.seedlipdrinks.com or on Instagram at @Seedlipusa

About Weldon Owen:

Founded in 1984, Weldon Owen is a high-quality, nonfiction book publisher specializing in producing innovative, richly illustrated lifestyle books in the categories of food and drink, sports and fitness, popular science, craft and design, and popular culture for the global market. Weldon Owen illustrates great ideas and breaks down complex skills so anyone can learn them, while being entertained and inspired along the way. Weldon Owen is a division of Insight Editions. For more information and inspiration, visit, www.weldonowen.com .

