Analysis on the World Market for Biomarkers 2016-2019 & 2025: Key Trends, Discovery Techniques & Applications

The report reviews analyzes and projects the global Biomarkers market for the period 2016-2025 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2018 through 2025.



The global market for Biomarkers is dominated by Oncology, in terms of application, estimated at a market share of 41.2% in 2018 and forecast to touch US$15.6 billion in 2019. The overall market for Biomarkers is projected to reach approximately US$50 billion by 2021.



The factors driving the Biomarkers market growth includes elevated demand for personalized medicine, technological advancement, immense utilization of biomarkers in drug discovery and development procedures, massive research on biomarkers, increasing awareness about the role of biomarkers in early disease diagnosis, increase research funding, and many more

Research Findings & Coverage

The worldwide market for Biomarkers is analyzed in this report with respect to discovery technologies and therapeutic areas/applications

Biomarkers' market size is reported in this study by biomarker discovery technologies, therapeutic/applications areas across all major countries

Biomarkers Detection by Glycan Antibody Technique

Role of Proteomic Techniques in Discovering Gingival Crevicular Fluid Biomarkers

Combination of sTRA and CA19-9 Test to Detect Pancreatic Cancer Biomarkers

Discovery of Novel Imaging Biomarker for Coronary Inflammation

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 51

The industry guide includes the contact details for 225 companies

Key Market Trends



therascreen PIK3CA RGQ PCR Kit, the First FDA-Cleared Companion Diagnostic Assay to detect 11 PIK3CA Gene Mutations

Establishment of APIS Assay Technologies Ltd. for Broadening Biomarker Research in Europe

Siemens Releases a Novel Atellica CH Enzymatic Hemoglobin A1c (A1c_E) Assay for Diabetes

Development of New Ultra-High Field 18 Tesla MRI System by Bruker and Champalimaud

Development of Diagnostic Tool for Molecular Biomarker Detection by GE and Indi Molecular

Epigenomics' Application for Colorectal Cancer Screening Blood Test Accepted by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for NCD review

Serametrix Corporation Acquired by Caprion Biosciences

US FDA Offers 510 (k) Clearance for Beckman Coulter's Early Sepsis Indicator

Agendia's New Innovation and R&D Excellence Center in the Netherlands

Abbott's Core Laboratory Instruments to Employ Banyan's Traumatic Brain Injury Blood Biomarkers

Expansion of Bruker's MALDI Biotyper, IR Biotyper, and Fluorocycler XT Product Portfolio

Cisbio Bioassays Acquired by PerkinElmer

Bio-Rad's IH-500 Blood Typing and Screening System Receives U.S. FDA Clearance

NanoString and Leica Biosystems Ink Deal to Market Products for High Throughput Spatial Analysis

New Immunoassay for Kratom Alkaloid Mitragynine Screening Introduced by Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Techne and NanoString in Collaboration to Develop Integrated Workflow for RNA Spatial Profiling

Myriad Introduces Prequel Prenatal Screen with all 23 Chromosome Pairs

Caprion Biosciences Advances Biomarker Discovery and Immune Monitoring by Providing Mass Cytometry Services

EKF Diagnostics Inks Pact with McKesson to Distribute DiaSpect Tm Hemoglobin Analyzer in the United States

Grant of European Patent for Singulex High Sensitivity Methods to Quantify Cardiac Troponin

Genomic Health Develops IVD Version of IdyllaOncotype DX GPS Test

Epigenomics Initiates Prospective Clinical Study for Liver Cancer Detection DNA Biomarkers

Pacific Biosciences to be Taken Over by Illumina to Speed-Up Scientific Discovery

bioMrieux Reinforces its Immunoassay Offerings by Acquiring Major Shares in Hybiome

BIOFIRE FILMARRAY Pneumonia Panels of bioMrieux Receives CE Mark and FDA Clearance

Siemens Introduces Magnetom Lumina (3 Tesla) and Magnetom Altea MRI Systems

USDA Contract Awarded for Bio-Rad' Pathogen Detection Testing Products

Epigenomics AG Receives CE Mark for Liquid Biopsy Test for Liver Cancer Detection

Myriad and Pfizer Inks Deal to Commercialize Myriad's BRACAnalysis CDx as a Companion Diagnostic with Pfizer's Talazoparib

Healthy.io Join Forces with Siemens to Enhance Kidney Disease Monitorization

Introduction of TruSight Oncology 500 by Illumina for Pan-Cancer Tumor Profiling

Setting up of High-field 9.4 Tesla Preclinical PET/MR System at German Cancer Research Center by Bruker

US Department of Defense Awards Contract to Procure Banyan Brain Trauma Indicator

Commercial Launch of Singulex Clarity C. diff Toxin A/B Assay

Agendia in Collaboration with Genecast Offers MammaPrint and BluePrint Tests in China for the First Time

Release of New Preclinical PET/CT Si78 Scanner by Bruker

Primity Bio Acquired by Caprion Biosciences

Three Low Cost Cancer Detecting Biomarkers from ENZO Biochem Successfully Validated

Launch of Shimadzu Q-TOF LCMS-9030 Mass Spectrometer

Introduction of Novel SKYSCAN 2214 Ultra-High Resolution Nano-CT by Bruker

Launch of ParaVision 360 and AVANCE NEO Systems by Bruker

NanoString Collaborated with National Cancer Institute to Improve Cancer Immunotherapy Biomarker Discovery

Thermo Fisher Scientific Opens Precision Medicine Science Center in The United States

Myriad Genetics to Acquire Counsyl

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inks Deal with Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test

sphingotec to offer penKid and bio-ADM Biomarkers on NEXUS IB 10 POC Testing Platform

Unicancer Chooses Agendia's MammaPrint and BluePrint Tests

Bio-Rad Introduces Bio-Plex Pro human Cytokine Screening Panel

EKF Wins FDA Clearance for DiaSpect Tm Hemoglobin Analyzer

Myriad's BRAC Analysis Diagnostic System Receives Pre-Market Approval in Japan

NanoString to Market Digital Spatial Profiling Service through Leading Contract Research Organizations

NanoString Launches Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel

Shimadzu Launches UV-1900 UV-VIS Spectrophotometer

Agreement Signed by Illumina and Loxo to Co-Develop NGS Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics

Strengthening of bioMrieux's Immunoassay Biomarkers Portfolio by Acquiring Astute

Illumina and Bristol-Myers Squibb Collaborate to Develop and Market CDxs for Cancer Drugs

Release of Magnetom Sola and BioMatrix Technology by Siemens to Expand Personalized Medicine

Siemens Introduces a Novel Acuson Juniper Next-Generation Ultrasound System

Metabolon's Meta UDx Test is Now Available for Difficult-to-Diagnose Patient Cases

Launch of Shimadzu's Nexera Mikros Microflow Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry System

Launch of Genedata Profiler 11.0 Enterprise Software Platform for Omics-based Profiling of Patients

Banyan Biomarkers Receives FDA Grant for the Commercialization of the First IVD Blood Test for TBI

US FDA Approves Myriad's BRACAnalysis CDx as Companion Diagnostic for Lynparza (olaparib) In Patients with Metastatic Breast Cancer

Myriad Genetics Strengthens Research Collaboration with AstraZeneca

NanoString and RikenGenesis to Commercialize nCounter-Based Diagnostic Assays in Japan

AMPIPROBE Women's Health Panel Launched by Enzo Clinical Labs

Collaborative NGS Technology Development Deal Signed by Illumina and KingMed

Fast Track Diagnostics Completely Taken Over by Siemens

Siemens Collaborates With Circle Cardiovascular to Improve Cardiac Imaging

Epigenomics Receives CE-IVD Mark for Lung Cancer Test Epi proLung

Agendia Collaborates with Bluebee to Launch MammaPrint BluePrint Breast Cancer Recurrence and Molecular Subtyping Kit

sphingotec and Ortho Jointly Offer sphingotest bio-ADM Assay for Clinical Laboratories Globally

Agendia and Institute Curie Partners for the Co-validation Study of MammaPrint BluePrint Kit

sphingotec and Mayo Clinic Partner to Assess Four Biomarkers

EKF's Procalcitonin Assay Wins FDA Clearance and Validated for Beckman AU Chemistry Analyzers

Genomic Health Develops New Prostate Cancer Tests based on Cleveland Diagnostics' IsoPSA Reagent and SIA Technology

Release of NextSeq 550Dx System by Illumina and Extends the Application of MiSeqTM Dx System

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to Use EKF Diagnostics' Diabetic Ketoacidosis Assay

Thermo Fisher Scientific and Blueprint Medicines Ink Deal for Oncology Companion Diagnostic Development

Expansion of laboratory Hematology Solutions by Siemens and HORIBA

Grant of Patent for Singulex Methods to Digitally Detect Single Molecules of Cardiac Troponin

Scientific Collaboration of Caprion Biosciences with the FNIK Biomarkers Consortium

sphingotec Collaborates with Shuwen for Biomarkers Marketing in China

Publication of a New Blood Protein Study for Predictive Tuberculosis Infection Using ProteoCarta Biomarker Panel

VITEK MS of bioMrieux Receives FDA Approval for Extended Pathogen Detection

US FDA Clearance for Bio-Rads BioPlex 2200 Syphilis Total & RPR Assay Testing Method

Thermo Fisher's Companion Diagnostic Test to Simultaneously Screen for Multiple Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapies Approved by FDA

BioFire's FilmArray Respiratory Panel 2 of boMrieux Obtains FDA Authorization

Extended RAS Panel of Illumina Receives FDA Approval

CE Mark for Singulex'First Ultrasensitive Cardiac Troponin Assay Powered by Single Molecule Counting Technology

EKF to Distribute Procalcitonin LiquiColor Test into Eastern Europe, Middle East, and APAC

sphingotec and bestbion dx form Acute Care Biomarkers Marketing Pact

Joint collaboration of Metabolon and ADLQ to Set up Metabolomics Platform in Qatar

Myriad Genetics and BeiGene to Develop Companion Diagnostics for BeiGene's BGB-290 PARP Inhibitor

European Release of VeriSeq NIPT Solution by Illumina

BacT/ALERT VIRTUO Blood Culture System of bioMrieux Gains FDA 510(k) Approval

bioMrieux Receives CE Approval for FilmArray Respiratory Panel 2 plus

European CE Mark for Singulex' Sgx Clarity System

Expansion of Clinical Assessment of Singulex Sgx Clarity System at European Research Sites

New V-PLEX Assays for Th17 Research Introduced by Meso Scale Discovery

VIDAS B.R.A.H.M.S PCT of bioMrieux Receives FDA Approval for Respiratory Infection and Sepsis

Metabolon partners with Dian to Establish Discovery HD4 Platform in China

bioMrieux inks Deal with Banyan Biomarkers for Development and Commercialization of Blood-Based Biomarkers for TBI

Singulex and QIAGEN Partners for Companion Diagnostics Development

Commercial Release of Vectra Polaris Pathology Imaging System by PerkinElmer

Illumina Signs Integrated Genomics Solutions Deal with Philips

