Analysis on the World Market for Biomarkers 2016-2019 & 2025: Key Trends, Discovery Techniques & Applications
The report reviews analyzes and projects the global Biomarkers market for the period 2016-2025 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2018 through 2025.
The global market for Biomarkers is dominated by Oncology, in terms of application, estimated at a market share of 41.2% in 2018 and forecast to touch US$15.6 billion in 2019. The overall market for Biomarkers is projected to reach approximately US$50 billion by 2021.
The factors driving the Biomarkers market growth includes elevated demand for personalized medicine, technological advancement, immense utilization of biomarkers in drug discovery and development procedures, massive research on biomarkers, increasing awareness about the role of biomarkers in early disease diagnosis, increase research funding, and many more
Research Findings & Coverage
- The worldwide market for Biomarkers is analyzed in this report with respect to discovery technologies and therapeutic areas/applications
- Biomarkers' market size is reported in this study by biomarker discovery technologies, therapeutic/applications areas across all major countries
- Biomarkers Detection by Glycan Antibody Technique
- Role of Proteomic Techniques in Discovering Gingival Crevicular Fluid Biomarkers
- Combination of sTRA and CA19-9 Test to Detect Pancreatic Cancer Biomarkers
- Discovery of Novel Imaging Biomarker for Coronary Inflammation
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 51
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 225 companies
Key Market Trends
- therascreen PIK3CA RGQ PCR Kit, the First FDA-Cleared Companion Diagnostic Assay to detect 11 PIK3CA Gene Mutations
- Establishment of APIS Assay Technologies Ltd. for Broadening Biomarker Research in Europe
- Siemens Releases a Novel Atellica CH Enzymatic Hemoglobin A1c (A1c_E) Assay for Diabetes
- Development of New Ultra-High Field 18 Tesla MRI System by Bruker and Champalimaud
- Development of Diagnostic Tool for Molecular Biomarker Detection by GE and Indi Molecular
- Epigenomics' Application for Colorectal Cancer Screening Blood Test Accepted by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for NCD review
- Serametrix Corporation Acquired by Caprion Biosciences
- US FDA Offers 510 (k) Clearance for Beckman Coulter's Early Sepsis Indicator
- Agendia's New Innovation and R&D Excellence Center in the Netherlands
- Abbott's Core Laboratory Instruments to Employ Banyan's Traumatic Brain Injury Blood Biomarkers
- Expansion of Bruker's MALDI Biotyper, IR Biotyper, and Fluorocycler XT Product Portfolio
- Cisbio Bioassays Acquired by PerkinElmer
- Bio-Rad's IH-500 Blood Typing and Screening System Receives U.S. FDA Clearance
- NanoString and Leica Biosystems Ink Deal to Market Products for High Throughput Spatial Analysis
- New Immunoassay for Kratom Alkaloid Mitragynine Screening Introduced by Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Bio-Techne and NanoString in Collaboration to Develop Integrated Workflow for RNA Spatial Profiling
- Myriad Introduces Prequel Prenatal Screen with all 23 Chromosome Pairs
- Caprion Biosciences Advances Biomarker Discovery and Immune Monitoring by Providing Mass Cytometry Services
- EKF Diagnostics Inks Pact with McKesson to Distribute DiaSpect Tm Hemoglobin Analyzer in the United States
- Grant of European Patent for Singulex High Sensitivity Methods to Quantify Cardiac Troponin
- Genomic Health Develops IVD Version of IdyllaOncotype DX GPS Test
- Epigenomics Initiates Prospective Clinical Study for Liver Cancer Detection DNA Biomarkers
- Pacific Biosciences to be Taken Over by Illumina to Speed-Up Scientific Discovery
- bioMrieux Reinforces its Immunoassay Offerings by Acquiring Major Shares in Hybiome
- BIOFIRE FILMARRAY Pneumonia Panels of bioMrieux Receives CE Mark and FDA Clearance
- Siemens Introduces Magnetom Lumina (3 Tesla) and Magnetom Altea MRI Systems
- USDA Contract Awarded for Bio-Rad' Pathogen Detection Testing Products
- Epigenomics AG Receives CE Mark for Liquid Biopsy Test for Liver Cancer Detection
- Myriad and Pfizer Inks Deal to Commercialize Myriad's BRACAnalysis CDx as a Companion Diagnostic with Pfizer's Talazoparib
- Healthy.io Join Forces with Siemens to Enhance Kidney Disease Monitorization
- Introduction of TruSight Oncology 500 by Illumina for Pan-Cancer Tumor Profiling
- Setting up of High-field 9.4 Tesla Preclinical PET/MR System at German Cancer Research Center by Bruker
- US Department of Defense Awards Contract to Procure Banyan Brain Trauma Indicator
- Commercial Launch of Singulex Clarity C. diff Toxin A/B Assay
- Agendia in Collaboration with Genecast Offers MammaPrint and BluePrint Tests in China for the First Time
- Release of New Preclinical PET/CT Si78 Scanner by Bruker
- Primity Bio Acquired by Caprion Biosciences
- Three Low Cost Cancer Detecting Biomarkers from ENZO Biochem Successfully Validated
- Launch of Shimadzu Q-TOF LCMS-9030 Mass Spectrometer
- Introduction of Novel SKYSCAN 2214 Ultra-High Resolution Nano-CT by Bruker
- Launch of ParaVision 360 and AVANCE NEO Systems by Bruker
- NanoString Collaborated with National Cancer Institute to Improve Cancer Immunotherapy Biomarker Discovery
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Opens Precision Medicine Science Center in The United States
- Myriad Genetics to Acquire Counsyl
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inks Deal with Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test
- sphingotec to offer penKid and bio-ADM Biomarkers on NEXUS IB 10 POC Testing Platform
- Unicancer Chooses Agendia's MammaPrint and BluePrint Tests
- Bio-Rad Introduces Bio-Plex Pro human Cytokine Screening Panel
- EKF Wins FDA Clearance for DiaSpect Tm Hemoglobin Analyzer
- Myriad's BRAC Analysis Diagnostic System Receives Pre-Market Approval in Japan
- NanoString to Market Digital Spatial Profiling Service through Leading Contract Research Organizations
- NanoString Launches Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel
- Shimadzu Launches UV-1900 UV-VIS Spectrophotometer
- Agreement Signed by Illumina and Loxo to Co-Develop NGS Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics
- Strengthening of bioMrieux's Immunoassay Biomarkers Portfolio by Acquiring Astute
- Illumina and Bristol-Myers Squibb Collaborate to Develop and Market CDxs for Cancer Drugs
- Release of Magnetom Sola and BioMatrix Technology by Siemens to Expand Personalized Medicine
- Siemens Introduces a Novel Acuson Juniper Next-Generation Ultrasound System
- Metabolon's Meta UDx Test is Now Available for Difficult-to-Diagnose Patient Cases
- Launch of Shimadzu's Nexera Mikros Microflow Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry System
- Launch of Genedata Profiler 11.0 Enterprise Software Platform for Omics-based Profiling of Patients
- Banyan Biomarkers Receives FDA Grant for the Commercialization of the First IVD Blood Test for TBI
- US FDA Approves Myriad's BRACAnalysis CDx as Companion Diagnostic for Lynparza (olaparib) In Patients with Metastatic Breast Cancer
- Myriad Genetics Strengthens Research Collaboration with AstraZeneca
- NanoString and RikenGenesis to Commercialize nCounter-Based Diagnostic Assays in Japan
- AMPIPROBE Women's Health Panel Launched by Enzo Clinical Labs
- Collaborative NGS Technology Development Deal Signed by Illumina and KingMed
- Fast Track Diagnostics Completely Taken Over by Siemens
- Siemens Collaborates With Circle Cardiovascular to Improve Cardiac Imaging
- Epigenomics Receives CE-IVD Mark for Lung Cancer Test Epi proLung
- Agendia Collaborates with Bluebee to Launch MammaPrint BluePrint Breast Cancer Recurrence and Molecular Subtyping Kit
- sphingotec and Ortho Jointly Offer sphingotest bio-ADM Assay for Clinical Laboratories Globally
- Agendia and Institute Curie Partners for the Co-validation Study of MammaPrint BluePrint Kit
- sphingotec and Mayo Clinic Partner to Assess Four Biomarkers
- EKF's Procalcitonin Assay Wins FDA Clearance and Validated for Beckman AU Chemistry Analyzers
- Genomic Health Develops New Prostate Cancer Tests based on Cleveland Diagnostics' IsoPSA Reagent and SIA Technology
- Release of NextSeq 550Dx System by Illumina and Extends the Application of MiSeqTM Dx System
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to Use EKF Diagnostics' Diabetic Ketoacidosis Assay
- Thermo Fisher Scientific and Blueprint Medicines Ink Deal for Oncology Companion Diagnostic Development
- Expansion of laboratory Hematology Solutions by Siemens and HORIBA
- Grant of Patent for Singulex Methods to Digitally Detect Single Molecules of Cardiac Troponin
- Scientific Collaboration of Caprion Biosciences with the FNIK Biomarkers Consortium
- sphingotec Collaborates with Shuwen for Biomarkers Marketing in China
- Publication of a New Blood Protein Study for Predictive Tuberculosis Infection Using ProteoCarta Biomarker Panel
- VITEK MS of bioMrieux Receives FDA Approval for Extended Pathogen Detection
- US FDA Clearance for Bio-Rads BioPlex 2200 Syphilis Total & RPR Assay Testing Method
- Thermo Fisher's Companion Diagnostic Test to Simultaneously Screen for Multiple Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapies Approved by FDA
- BioFire's FilmArray Respiratory Panel 2 of boMrieux Obtains FDA Authorization
- Extended RAS Panel of Illumina Receives FDA Approval
- CE Mark for Singulex'First Ultrasensitive Cardiac Troponin Assay Powered by Single Molecule Counting Technology
- EKF to Distribute Procalcitonin LiquiColor Test into Eastern Europe, Middle East, and APAC
- sphingotec and bestbion dx form Acute Care Biomarkers Marketing Pact
- Joint collaboration of Metabolon and ADLQ to Set up Metabolomics Platform in Qatar
- Myriad Genetics and BeiGene to Develop Companion Diagnostics for BeiGene's BGB-290 PARP Inhibitor
- European Release of VeriSeq NIPT Solution by Illumina
- BacT/ALERT VIRTUO Blood Culture System of bioMrieux Gains FDA 510(k) Approval
- bioMrieux Receives CE Approval for FilmArray Respiratory Panel 2 plus
- European CE Mark for Singulex' Sgx Clarity System
- Expansion of Clinical Assessment of Singulex Sgx Clarity System at European Research Sites
- New V-PLEX Assays for Th17 Research Introduced by Meso Scale Discovery
- VIDAS B.R.A.H.M.S PCT of bioMrieux Receives FDA Approval for Respiratory Infection and Sepsis
- Metabolon partners with Dian to Establish Discovery HD4 Platform in China
- bioMrieux inks Deal with Banyan Biomarkers for Development and Commercialization of Blood-Based Biomarkers for TBI
- Singulex and QIAGEN Partners for Companion Diagnostics Development
- Commercial Release of Vectra Polaris Pathology Imaging System by PerkinElmer
- Illumina Signs Integrated Genomics Solutions Deal with Philips
