Epoxy Curing Agents in the Global Composites Industry: Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis (2013-2024) Featuring Profiles of Leading Players - BASF, Evonik, Huntsman, Hexion, Dow, and Cardolite

The epoxy curing agents in the global composites industry are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2024.



This report includes:

Market size estimates: Epoxy curing agents in the composite industry size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Epoxy curing agents in the composite industry size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end-use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end-use industry. Segmentation analysis: Epoxy curing agents in the composite industry size by end-use industry, product type, and application in terms of value shipment.

Epoxy curing agents in the composite industry size by end-use industry, product type, and application in terms of value shipment. Regional analysis: Epoxy curing agents in the composite industry breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Epoxy curing agents in the composite industry breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of epoxy curing agents in the composite industry.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of epoxy curing agents in the composite industry. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of epoxy curing agents in the composite industry.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of epoxy curing agents in the composite industry. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

The future of epoxy curing agents in the global composites industry looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace, pipe and tank, wind energy automotive, and marine industries. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing the use of high-performance epoxy-based composite materials and the growth of end-use industries.



An emerging trend that has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry includes the development of epoxy curing agents which are less hazardous to human health, have a faster cure, and improved performance characteristics. Evonik, BASF, Huntsman, Hexion, and DowDupont are the major suppliers of epoxy curing agents in the global composites industry.



The study includes the epoxy curing agents market size and forecast for the epoxy curing agents market through 2024, segmented by end-use industry, product type, and by region.



The analyst forecasts that the aliphatic amine will remain the largest segment by value and volume. Aromatic amine is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by the growing demand for high-performance composites in aerospace applications.



Within this market, wind energy will remain the largest end-use industry supported by the increasing use of composites materials in wind blade manufacturing. Aerospace is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing production of advanced aircraft models with high composite content.

APAC will remain the largest region by value and volume due to the increasing demand for composites in pipe and tank and wind energy industries.

Some of the epoxy curing agents companies profiled in this report include Evonik, BASF, Huntsman, Hexion, and DowDupont and others.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. How big the opportunities for epoxy curing agents in the global industry by end-use (wind energy, pipe and tank, aerospace and others), product type (aromatic amine, aliphatic amine, cycloaliphatic amine, catalyst, dicyandiamide, anhydride, and others) and region (North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of epoxy curing agents in the composite industry?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats of epoxy curing agents in the composite industry?

Q.6 What are emerging trends for epoxy curing agents in the composite industry and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers for epoxy curing agents in the composite industry?

Q.8. What are the new developments for epoxy curing agents in the composite industry and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players for epoxy curing agents in the composite industry? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes for epoxy curing agents in the composite industry and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3.: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trend and Forecast Analysis

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Epoxy Curing Agents in the Global Composites Industry Trends and Forecast

3.3: Epoxy Curing Agents in the Global Composites Industry by End-Use

3.3.1: Wind Energy

3.3.1.1Epoxy Curing Agents in the Global Wind Energy Composites by Region

3.3.2: Pipe and Tank

3.3.2.1: Epoxy Curing Agents in the Global Pipe and Tank Composites by Region

3.3.3. Aerospace

3.3.2.1: Epoxy Curing Agents in the Global Aerospace Composites by Region

3.3.4. Others

3.3.4.1: Epoxy Curing Agents in the Global Others Composites by Region

3.4: Epoxy Curing Agents in the Global Composites Industry by Product Type

3.4.1: Aliphatic Amines

3.4.2: Aromatic Amines

3.4.3: Cycloaliphatic Amines

3.4.4: Dicyandiamide

3.4.5: Anhydride

3.4.6: Catalyst



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Epoxy Curing Agents in the Global Composites Industry by Region

4.2: Epoxy Curing Agents in the North American Composites Industry

4.3: Epoxy Curing Agents in the European Composites Industry

4.4: Epoxy Curing Agents in the APAC Composites Industry

4.5: Epoxy Curing Agents in the RoW Composites Industry



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunity & Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunities Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Epoxy Curing Agents by End Use in the Global Composites Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Epoxy Curing Agents in the Global Composites Industry by Product Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Epoxy Curing Agents in the Global Composites Industry by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends of Epoxy Curing Agents in the Global Composites Industry

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Epoxy Curing Agents in the Global Composites Industry

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures of Epoxy Curing Agents in the Global Composites Industry



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: BASF SE

7.2: Evonik

7.3: Huntsman Corporation

7.4: Hexion Inc.

7.5: Dow Inc.

7.6: Cardolite Corporation



