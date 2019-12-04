PHASTAR Gains 2020 ‘Best Companies’ Accreditation for Employee Engagement

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C. and LONDON, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHASTAR , a global CRO, has gained its 2020 Star rating based on the Best Companies Index score. Best Companies is a UK organization which sets accreditation standards for workplace engagement. PHASTAR’s score was derived from a survey conducted by Best Companies, which sets awards based on input from employees.



“We are delighted to have gained our Best Companies accreditation for 2020, which signifies ‘very good’ levels of employee engagement,” said Monica Arora, Head of PHASTAR’s Human Resources. “PHASTAR continues to attract highly skilled, in demand individuals, having added close to 100 new people in 2019 across our 10 global offices. This accreditation is testimony to our commitment to employee engagement and workplace satisfaction, all the while continuing to deliver high quality services to our clients. Along with the rating, Best Companies has given us further insight into engagement levels to help us make further enhancements for 2021,” she added.

While staff retention is critical in every industry, it’s particularly important with CRO’s which carefully manage and monitor clinical trials. The industry has a relatively high turn-over rate – an average of about 30%. However, PHASTAR’s turnover rate is significantly less than the industry average. People are staying in their positions for many years and are committed to PHASTAR largely because of efforts to embrace programs that support employee career objectives, collaboration, communication and creating an atmosphere focused on support and fairness across the board. By enhancing activities that increase retention, the company excels in delivering quality and value to clients as well as maintaining an advantage in a very competitive industry.

“I’m pleased to congratulate PHASTAR on its achievement. Best Companies has been producing the accreditation standard since 2006 to acknowledge excellence in the workplace. Organizations like PHASTAR have continued to focus on their employees and have been rewarded with an engaged workforce who tell us that this is a best company to work for,” said Jonathan Austin, CEO & Founder of Best Companies.

ABOUT PHASTAR

PHASTAR is a global CRO offering statistical consulting, clinical trial reporting, data management and data science services by providing expert consultants and managing and delivering in-house projects, FSP style arrangements and preferred partnerships. PHASTAR currently has staff across 10 offices (United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Germany and Kenya) with plans to open additional locations in Asia and the West Coast of the United States to serve prospective and existing clients. PHASTAR’s number one priority is to ensure that the work we produce is of the highest quality. Every project PHASTAR undertakes utilizes our unique internal processes which are designed to ensure optimal quality. All PHASTAR’s statistical, programming, data management and data science staff are trained in the “PHASTAR Discipline” - our in-house approach to data analysis and collection. This comprises a set of common sense (but commonly ignored) principles that, if followed, guarantee error free outcomes. The “PHASTAR Discipline” also includes a series of intranet-based checklists highlighting potential pitfalls and points-to-consider when conducting clinical trials, enabling over 2,500 years of combined technical knowledge to be shared across the company. For further information on PHASTAR contact tellmemore@phastar.com .

