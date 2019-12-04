Simeio Solutions Recognized as a Leader in Innovation in KuppingerCole Analysts 2019 Leadership Compass Report

Report: Simeio offers a “viable alternative” to established IDaaS vendors while IDaaS starting to dominate IAM purchases for most use-cases

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simeio Solutions , the global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) as-a-Service, has been recognized as an Innovation Leader in the KuppingerCole 2019 Leadership Compass for Identity as a Service (IDaaS) – IGA. The report calls out the strengths of the company’s Simeio Identity Orchestrator, and praises the “strong Access Management capabilities.”



Simeio Solutions joins Microsoft and IBM in ranking as an Innovation Leader this year. In the report, KuppingerCole Founder and Principal Martin Kuppinger describes innovation as “a key capability in all IT market segments.” Rather than focusing on an endless stream of product releases, innovative companies focus on product upgrades and features that benefit customers, he shares.

“Simeio Identity Orchestrator comes with a good support for Identity Provisioning and Access Governance, covering most of the common use cases,” Kuppinger writes. “They provide good support for connecting back to on-premise systems as well as broad support for SaaS target systems. Access reviews, workflow support for request and approval, and a range of other capabilities are supported.”

“Simeio combines its IAM development experience and systems integration expertise to present a viable alternative to several established IDaaS vendors, particularly for organizations that lack IAM knowledge and expertise internally and will require detailed guidance and support for transitioning existing on-prem access management to IDaaS.”

Simeio Identity Orchestrator received the highest rating, “strongly positive”, for Security, Functionality, Interoperability, and Usability and was rated as “positive” for Integration. Simeio also scored “positive” for Ecosystem, Market Position, and Financial Strength, and “strongly positive” for Innovativeness. The report highlights the following strengths of Simeio’s Identity as a Service - Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) :

A wide range of software-as-a-service (SaaS) integrations

Supports both IDaaS, IGA, and Access Management (AM) use cases

A good set of Identity Provisioning and Access Governance capabilities

Flexible deployment and administration options across hosted service and full IDaaS

Good expertise with IAM systems integration

Identity Proofing, assurance and trust score capabilities for critical consumer and citizen IAM use cases via Simeio Identity Vault

According to Kuppinger, IDaaS IGA is increasingly becoming “the preferred choice of customers for IAM purchases globally.”

“We’re honored that KuppingerCole Analysts identified Simeio Solutions as a 2019 Leader in Innovation for IDaaS IGA,” said Shawn Keve, Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer at Simeio Solutions. “We’ve protected more than 150 million identities with our solution, and this recognition reflects our efforts to continue providing the most complete, modular and interoperable IAM solution in the market -- delivered as a reliable, measurable service.”

Download a complimentary copy of the 2019 KuppingerCole Analysts Leadership Compass for Identity as a Service (IDaaS) – IGA at: https://marketing.simeiosolutions.com/kuppingercole-leadership-compass-idaas-iga

About KuppingerCole Analysts

KuppingerCole Analysts, founded in 2004, is a global analyst company headquartered in Europe focusing on Information Security and Identity and Access Management (IAM). KuppingerCole stands for expertise, thought leadership, outstanding practical relevance, and a vendor-neutral view on the information security market segments, covering all relevant aspects like: Identity and Access Management (IAM), Governance & Auditing Tools, Cloud and Virtualization Security, Information Protection, Mobile as well as Software Security, System and Network Security, Security Monitoring, Analytics & Reporting, Governance, and Organization & Policies.

For more information, please contact clients@kuppingercole.com

About Simeio Solutions

Simeio Solutions provides the industry’s most complete Identity and Access Management solution delivered as a service and interoperable with leading IAM tools. We protect over 150 million identities globally for enterprises, institutions, and government entities of all sizes. Our platform and service provides the following set of enterprise-grade security and identity capabilities: Access Management and Federation, Access Request, Directory Services, Identity Governance and Administration, Identity Management and Administration, Privileged AccessManagement, Security & Risk Intelligence, Data Security & Loss Prevention, and Cloud Security. Simeio IDaaS—which consists of Simeio Identity Orchestrator™ (IO), Simeio Identity Intelligence Center™ (IIC), and managed identity services—brings together best-in-class processes, professionals, and technologies focused entirely on management and protection of identities and related access controls. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and with Security Operations Centers worldwide, Simeio provides services to Global 2000 companies across all industries, and government entities. For more information, please visit www.simeiosolutions.com .

