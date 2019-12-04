CloudGenix Named a Visionary in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudGenix®, the category leader in enterprise SD-WAN, today announced that it was named by Gartner Inc. as a Visionary in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure. CloudGenix was recognized for its completeness of vision and ability to execute. CloudGenix improved its position on the ability to execute axis in the Visionaries quadrant.



This Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure includes incumbent and emerging vendors from multiple markets (including routing, security, WAN optimization and SD-WAN), each bringing its own differentiators and limitations.

Unlike legacy routing, WAN optimization or security vendors that are encumbered by complex codebases, CloudGenix is purpose-built to deliver an Autonomous SD-WAN . CloudGenix Autonomous SD-WAN uses global intelligence to deliver performance and security SLAs for all applications over any WAN-type. By providing application-policies aligned to business intent, direct access to multi-cloud and dev-ops frameworks, CloudGenix SD-WAN delivers significant productivity gains and cost savings compared to gen-1 SD-WAN alternatives

CloudGenix is also changing the model of branch infrastructure services delivery from hardware appliances to cloud-delivered services using its CloudBlades® platform . With the CloudBlades platform, network (SD-WAN), security, collaboration, high performance multi-cloud access, and operational tools are delivered as cloud-services using best-of-breed products. Unlike legacy vendors that are trying to bundle mediocre security or WAN optimization with SD-WAN, CloudGenix elegantly integrates best-of-breed solutions. CloudGenix has developed a comprehensive set of more than twenty CloudBlades across various infrastructure services, including with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, CheckPoint, Symantec, Microsoft, Equinix, Amazon, RingCentral, ServiceNow, PagerDuty, Slack, etc.

“CloudGenix is leading a revolution with the cloud-delivered branch model. Before CloudGenix, many customers had to rely on branch routers, hardware firewalls, voice appliances, WAN optimization appliances, etc. to run a branch office. With CloudGenix, customers are able to eliminate the need for branch hardware and move security, collaboration, performance management, visibility to the cloud. By using Autonomous SD-WAN and the CloudBlades platform, customers gain cloud-scale economics for the branch,” said Kumar Ramachandran, founder and CEO at CloudGenix.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, Jonathan Forest, Mike Toussaint, Neil Rickard, 26 November 2019 is available at https://www.gartner.com/document/3975600 .

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CloudGenix

CloudGenix makes the Cloud-delivered Branch possible by providing an Autonomous SD-WANTM and the Cloud-BladesTM platform. Enterprises gain cloud-scale economics for the branch with the freedom to use any WAN, any cloud, and any best-of-breed infrastructure service. Founded in 2013 by a team that has delivered industry-leading products in networking, SDN, cloud, security and web-scale applications, CloudGenix serves world-class financial services, legal, retail and technology organizations.

Press inquiries:

Jin Woo

280blue, Inc.

jin@280blue.com

(510) 691-8862



