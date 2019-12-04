Travel Industry Veterans Join Deem Team as Growth Ramps

Deem Expands Sales Leadership to Capitalize on Expanding Market Opportunity

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, announced the appointment of new travel industry veterans who have joined the company, after its acquisition by Enterprise Holdings earlier this year: David Grace as Chief Revenue Officer, Christina Woronchak in a strategic advisory role, and Annette Cumming as Vice President of Channel Sales.



"We are experiencing significant growth with the addition of two Business Travel News Corporate Travel 100 customers in the last 90 days and increasing sales momentum,” said John Rizzo, CEO, President and Chief Operating Officer, Deem. “Our newest team members will continue to accelerate this growth and help us transform corporate travel faster than ever before.”



David Grace will lead Deem’s growing sales organization and go-to-market strategy. Grace’s decades long career includes a series of leadership roles with Enterprise Holdings and previous to that, with Vanguard Car Rental, the parent company of National and Alamo Car Rental.



“I’m excited to lead a talented team committed to delivering exceptional service and to join a company that is investing significantly in growth and technology-led innovation,” said Grace. “Disrupting the corporate travel marketplace isn’t easy, but I couldn’t think of a better team to do it with than the people at Deem.”



Christina Woronchak joins the team to consult on strategic sales efforts and work with enterprise level companies to solve their corporate travel challenges. Woronchak’s career includes over 15 years in sales and business development leadership roles with American Express Global Business Travel, where she and her team were instrumental in signing several companies listed on the Corporate Travel 100 and Fortune 500, which represent some of the largest business travel buyers in the world. She brings deep experience with large global travel buyers in key verticals including financial and professional services, energy and technology. Previously she worked with Rosenbluth International and the Intercontinental Hotels Group.



“It is the opportunity of a lifetime to work with, and learn from, such a talented, diverse and dedicated team,” said Woronchak. “Deem is the best-in-breed travel booking solution out there today and I’m excited about bringing our solutions to more corporations and their travelers.”



Annette Cumming returns to the Deem team after a role as Head of Americas Hospitality and Digital Strategy for Travelport. Previous to Deem, Cumming’s held a variety of sales leadership and travel management roles at American Express Global Business Travel, Retek, and WAM!NET. Cumming will be responsible for strengthening travel agency relationships, driving sales growth and partnering with Deem’s Open Expense Alliance partners.



“Deem has had a tremendous impact on corporate travel and it’s an exciting time to be a part of the team,” said Cumming.



Other sales team appointments include Kathy Karlesses as Director of Sales Enablement and Tim Ring as Senior Solutions Consultant. Both Karlesses and Ring joined Deem after working with SAP Concur.



Deem recently opened an Innovation Center in Dublin, Ireland and expanded its office in Bangalore, India. Deem ranks as one of the top companies to work for in the U.S.. Glassdoor rates the company 4.5 out of 5 and CEO John F. Rizzo receives 100% approval from employees. IDC ranks Deem as a Major Player, and CV Magazine awarded Deem Most Outstanding Business Travel Solutions Provider in 2018 and 2019.



Deem, a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings, is now part of the fifth largest travel company in the world, helping drive $25.9 billion in annual revenue. With Enterprise Holdings support, Deem will grow its employee base over the next three years, expanding to more than 300 employees.





About Deem



At Deem, we create products that give employees everything they need to make better travel decisions, wherever they are. With the most intuitive, secure, and powerful travel solutions, companies save money, their employees stay connected, and everyone gets more done. That’s why more businesses are embracing Deem.



Deem is used by more than 50,000 corporate customers and plugs into the world’s largest travel management companies and expense providers. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with offices in Bangalore, India and Dublin, Ireland.



Deem is wholly owned by Enterprise Holdings, the world’s largest car rental provider, and an industry leader in mobility and technology. Enterprise Holdings is one of the top global travel companies, ranking ahead of all other car rental companies, many airlines and most cruise lines, hotels, tour operators and online travel agencies, based on its annual revenues.





Tahnee Perry Deem Inc. 4155908300 tahnee.perry@deem.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.