Global Immunology Partnering Deal Trends, Players and Financials Directory 2014-2019

Global Immunology Partnering 2014 to 2019 provides the full collection of Immunology disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.



Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Immunology disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Immunology deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Immunology deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Immunology partnering deals signed and announced since 2014. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Immunology partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Immunology technologies and products.



The report includes deals for the following indications: AIDS, Allergy, Anaphylactic shock, Graft versus host disease, Inflammation, Other autoimmune, Scleroderma, Systemic lupus erythematosus, plus other immunology indications.



Report scope



Global Immunology Partnering 2014 to 2019 includes:

Trends in Immunology dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of Immunology deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Immunology deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 600 Immunology deal records

The leading Immunology deals by value since 2014

Most active Immunology dealmakers since 2014

Available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Immunology dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Immunology partnering over the years

2.3. Immunology partnering by deal type

2.4. Immunology partnering by industry sector

2.5. Immunology partnering by stage of development

2.6. Immunology partnering by technology type

2.7. Immunology partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Immunology partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Immunology partnering

3.3. Immunology partnering headline values

3.4. Immunology deal upfront payments

3.5. Immunology deal milestone payments

3.6. Immunology royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Immunology deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Immunology partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Immunology

4.4. Top Immunology deals by value



Chapter 5 - Immunology contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Immunology partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Immunology dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Immunology therapeutic target



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Directory of Immunology deals by company A-Z 2014 to 2019

Appendix 2 - Directory of Immunology deals by deal type 2014 to 2019

Appendix 3 - Directory of Immunology deals by stage of development 2014 to 2019

Appendix 4 - Directory of Immunology deals by technology type 2014 to 2019



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t4v5t3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

