Global Gynecology Partnering Deal Trends, Players and Financials Directory 2019: Deals Signed Between the World's Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gynecology Partnering 2014-2019: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Gynecology Partnering 2014-2019: Deal trends, players and financials provides the full collection of Gynecology disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.



Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Gynecology disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Gynecology deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Gynecology deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Gynecology partnering deals signed and announced since 2014. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Gynecology partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Gynecology technologies and products.



The report includes deals for the following indications: Adenomyosis, Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia (CIN), Endometriosis, Fibroids, Human papillomavirus (HPV), Infertility, Menopause, Ovarian failure, Pelvic inflammatory disease, Polycystic ovary syndrome, Pre-menstrual syndrome, Prolapse, Amenorrhea, Dysmenorrhea, Pelvic pai, Vaginitis, plus other gynecological indications.



Report scope



Trends in Gynecology dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of Gynecology deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Gynecology deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 180 Gynecology deal records

The leading Gynecology deals by value since 2014

Most active Gynecology dealmakers since 2014

Available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Gynecology dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Gynecology partnering over the years

2.3. Gynecology partnering by deal type

2.4. Gynecology partnering by industry sector

2.5. Gynecology partnering by stage of development

2.6. Gynecology partnering by technology type

2.7. Gynecology partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Gynecology partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Gynecology partnering

3.3. Gynecology partnering headline values

3.4. Gynecology deal upfront payments

3.5. Gynecology deal milestone payments

3.6. Gynecology royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Gynecology deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Gynecology partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Gynecology

4.4. Top Gynecology deals by value



Chapter 5 - Gynecology contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Gynecology partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Gynecology dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Gynecology therapeutic target



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Directory of Gynecology deals by company A-Z 2014 to 2019

Appendix 2 - Directory of Gynecology deals by deal type 2014 to 2019

Appendix 3 - Directory of Gynecology deals by stage of development 2014 to 2019

Appendix 4 - Directory of Gynecology deals by technology type 2014 to 2019



Companies Mentioned



23andMe

Abbvie

Accord Healthcare

Acerus

Advaxis

Adynxx

AEterna Zentaris

Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality

Agile Therapeutics

AirStrip Technologies

Albion

Allakos

Alvogen

American Dental Association

Amgen

Amos Gazit

ANI Pharmaceuticals

ApolloBio

Arbor Pharmaceuticals

Arc Medical Design

Ascend Therapeutics

ASKA Pharmaceuticals

Aspen Dental

ASPiRA Labs

AstraZeneca

Austrian Research Promotion Agency

Avion Pharmaceuticals

Aytu BioScience

Back Bay Scientific

Bavarian Nordic

Bayer

Bayer Healthcare

Baylor College of Medicine

Beckman Coulter

Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)

Besins Healthcare

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Biocon

Biomnis

Biotech Inc

BL&H

Bluebird Bio

BMV Medica

Boston Scientific

Bristol-Myers Squibb

California Institute for Biomedical Research

Celmatix

Center for Human Genetics and Laboratory Medicine

Chinese Academy of Sciences

Chun Fo Pharmaceutical

Cipla Medpro

ClearSpec

Clinigen

CNC Biotech

Co-Diagnostics

Cocrystal Pharma

CommonSense

Common Sense

Consortia Health

Control Flo Medical

Cooper Companies

Coriell Life Sciences

CR Pharma

CVC Capital Partners

Cynosure

Debiopharm

DIAsource ImmunoAssays

Dilafor

Distal Access

Duchesnay

Duke University

DySIS Medical

Easton Pharmaceuticals

Egalet

El.En

Elanix Biotechnologies

EMD Serono

Emory University

EndoCeutics

European Board and College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology

European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer

European Union Regional Development Fund

Evestra

Evotec

Expedeon

Famy Care

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Flo Health

Fogarty Institute for Innovation

Foresee Pharmaceuticals

Fougera Pharmaceuticals

Fuji Pharma

Genea Biomedx

Genoma

Genome Medical

German Cancer Research Center

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

GOG Foundation

Golden Valley Development

Good Start Genetics

Grunenthal

Guided Therapeutics

Gynica

Halt Medical

Hammock Pharmaceuticals

HealthNet

Helix

Helix BioPharma

Hologic

Hookipa Biotech

Hope Medicine

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

Igantia Therapeutics

iGenomix

Illumina

Imaxio

IncellDx

InnerOptic Technology

Innovus Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Intuitive Surgical

INVO Bioscience

Irvine Scientific

IsoRay

ITEM Medical Technologies

IviGen

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Johns Hopkins University

Joylux

Karolinska Institute

Kissei Pharmaceutical

Kite Pharma

Knight Therapeutics

Kyoto University

Laboratory Corporation of America

Laccure

Lake Consumer Products

Lee's Pharmaceutical

LFB Biotechnologies

LifeCodexx

Lumara Health

Lumir Lab

Massachusetts General Hospital

McKesson

MD Anderson Cancer Center

MDNA Life Sciences

Meda

MEDCIS Pathlabs

Medical University of South Carolina

Medical University South Carolina

MediCare International

MediGene

MedikorPharma

MedImmune

Medinova

MedTech For Solutions

Medtronic

Mel-Mont Medical

MenoGeniX

Merck and Co

Merck KGaA

Merck Serono

Merus Labs International

MilanaPharm

Millendo Therapeutics

Ministry of Health (Turkey)

Mission Pharmacal

Mithra Pharmaceuticals

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Morphic Therapeutic

MSD

Mundipharma

MyBiotics Pharma

Mylan Laboratories

Myovant Sciences

Myrtle Potter & Company

Naka International

Natera

National Institute for Public Health and the Environment

National Institute on Aging

National Institutes of Health

Neoteric Technology

NextGen LifeLabs

Nobelpharma

Norgine

Northwestern University

Novation

Noven Pharmaceuticals

Novogene

NX Prenatal

OBP Medical

ObsEva

Olympus

OncoSec Medical

Oncotest

Oral Cancer Foundation

OvaGene Oncology

Oxford MEstar

Patient-Centered Primary Care Collaborative (PCPCC)

PaxGenBio

PCOS Challenge

PCOS Diva

PDS Biotechnology

Peking University

Perinatal Quality Foundation

PerkinElmer

Perrigo

Pfizer

PharmaJet

Pharmanest

Pharma Solutions Peru

Psyche Systems

Radius Health

Rebiotix

Recipharm

Reproductive Health Science

Reprogenetics

rEVO Biologics

Roche

Romark Laboratories

Royal Philips Electronics

Sanofi

Sanofi-Pasteur

Scholar Rock

Selecta Biosciences

Shandong Yaohua Medical Instrument

Shenghuo Medical

Shionogi

Shire Pharmaceuticals

Sims IVF

Sincopharm

Sirio Pharma

Skolkovo Foundation

Smith & Nephew

Smiths Medical

Society For Reproductive Investigation

Society of Gynecologic Oncology

SRI International

Starpharma

Strainprint Technologies

Sun Pharmaceutical

Surgicorp

Syn-The-All Pharmaceutical

SynteractHCR

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Tec-Pharma

Telenatal

Tesaro

Tessa Therapeutics

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA

Theramex

TherapeuticsMD

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Transgene

Trimel Pharmaceuticals

Trivector Biomed

Trophogen

twoXAR

Unified Women's Clinical Research

University College Dublin Conway Institute

University Magna Graecia

University of Hong Kong

University of Michigan

University of Oxford

University of Siena

Upsher-Smith

Vaccibody

Valeo Pharma

Vertical Pharmaceuticals

Viramal

Virtus Health

VolitionRX

Wayne State University

Wellmed

Windsor Pharmaceuticals

Womens Choice Pharmaceuticals

Wuxi Apptec Laboratory Services

Xbrane Bioscience

Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust

ZenTech

Zhengzhou University

Zoetis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rjirww

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.