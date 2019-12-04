Slumberkins Raises $2.8 Million in Seed Round

Investment Accelerates Growth, New Platforms and Ability to Reach More Families

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Wash. , Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slumberkins , makers of tools for early emotional learning, has secured $2.8 million in its Series Seed raise. Co-founded by two women, Slumberkins has bootstrapped its rapid growth since inception, doubling the business on an annual basis. This capital injection comes as Slumberkins looks to build out new channels for families to experience and interact with the brand and its mission of raising resilient, caring and confident children.



Led by SeaChange Fund and Listen , the raise allows Slumberkins to continue building its franchise from the ground up and expand its reach into children’s entertainment and content. Currently, Slumberkins delivers on its mission through a core line of cuddly creatures and books that empower parents and caregivers to teach early emotional skills. Several new channels for delivering those tools are in development, including a preschool tv series in partnership with The Jim Henson Company .

“We are really excited the capital will help us reach more families, faster,” said Kelly Oriard, co-founder of Slumberkins and a family therapist. “It brings us one step closer to becoming a household name, which is one of the goals we stated during our appearance on Shark Tank in 2017. At the time, we were at the very beginning of our journey as educators turned entrepreneurs and didn’t realize what hurdles lie ahead. Now we see the path to success and it’s lined with the right partners who can help make our dreams a reality.”

In addition to ambitious and tenacious co-founders, the success of Slumberkins is also due to the community it has built and nurtured on social media. The online community that surrounds the brand has made it clear Slumberkins is useful in their lives and a valuable tool for raising children.

“As educators turned first-time entrepreneurs and founders, choosing investors that are passionate about our mission was a must,” said Callie Christensen, co-founder of Slumberkins. “Our partners not only bring passion, but the experience and insight needed to accelerate the growth of a direct to consumer children’s brand.”

Slumberkins is dedicated to continuing to build the brand around its core mission while expanding into new categories in the year ahead. The raise enables Slumberkins to bring emotional wellness conversations to the forefront of family life through intentional entertainment, content and consumer products.

Media Inquiries:

Jenn McFerron Sloan

816-468-6802

jenn@commodditiesinc.com

About Slumberkins

Slumberkins ® is a leading educational children’s brand created to promote early emotional learning. Their collections of cuddly creatures and books are thoughtfully designed to empower parents and caregivers by providing tools to teach positive social-emotional life skills to children. Founded by two moms and educators, Callie Christensen and Kelly Oriard are on a mission to create a more meaningful children’s product line that is easily implemented into daily routines. Slumberkins’ stories provide digestible therapeutic techniques and normalize conversations about big feelings.

Started in 2015 and fueled by an appearance on Shark Tank and their engaged social media presence, Slumberkins has experienced tremendous growth. The soft snuggly creatures and educational books make the perfect intentional gift and resonate with those looking to take an active role in children’s social development. Slumberkins has signed with the Jim Henson Company to co-produce a television show to bring the characters to life, providing an even greater platform to educate children and families on the importance of social-emotional learning. To learn more visit Slumberkins.com and follow them on Instagram , Facebook , and Pinterest .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7986d394-9c68-4453-b804-63fa17509b51

Slumberkins Closes Seed Round Slumberkins co-founders Callie Christensen and Kelly Oriard closed $2.8 million in funding to reach more families and expand its early emotional learning content.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.