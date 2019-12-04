Global Hematology Partnering Deal Trends, Players and Financials 2014-2019
Global Hematology Partnering 2014 to 2019 provides the full collection of Hematology disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive Hematology disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Hematology deals.
The report presents financial deal terms values for Hematology deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
The report includes deals for the following indications: Agranulocytosis, Anemia, Haemolytic, Iron deficiency, Blood substitute, Disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), Hemophilia, Immune thrombocytopenic purpura, Neutropenia, Polycythemia, Thalassemia, Thrombocytopenia, Vitamin K Deficiency, Von-Willebrand disease, plus other hematological indications.
Report scope
- Trends in Hematology dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014
- Analysis of Hematology deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to hundreds of Hematology deal contract documents
- Comprehensive access to over 200 Hematology deal records
- The leading Hematology deals by value since 2014
- Most active Hematology dealmakers since 2014
Available deals and contracts are listed by:
- Headline value
- Upfront payment value
- Royalty rate value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Technology type
- Specific therapy indication
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Hematology dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Hematology partnering over the years
2.3. Hematology partnering by deal type
2.4. Hematology partnering by industry sector
2.5. Hematology partnering by stage of development
2.6. Hematology partnering by technology type
2.7. Hematology partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Hematology partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Hematology partnering
3.3. Hematology partnering headline values
3.4. Hematology deal upfront payments
3.5. Hematology deal milestone payments
3.6. Hematology royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading Hematology deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in Hematology partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Hematology
4.4. Top Hematology deals by value
Chapter 5 - Hematology contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Hematology partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Hematology dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by Hematology therapeutic target
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Directory of Hematology deals by company A-Z 2014 to 2019
Appendix 2 - Directory of Hematology deals by deal type 2014 to 2019
Appendix 3 - Directory of Hematology deals by stage of development 2014 to 2019
Appendix 4 - Directory of Hematology deals by technology type 2014 to 2019
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/py6e0p
