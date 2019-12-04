Water Now, Inc. Satisfies Terms of Settlement Agreement

/EIN News/ -- Fort Worth, TX, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Water Now, Inc. (“Water Now” or the “Company”) (OTC: WTNW) previously disclosed that on November 15, 2019 it reached an amicable resolution of any and all obligations owed to Auctus Funds, LLC (“AF”) withrespect to the Securities Purchase Agreement dated April 9, 2019 and the related Convertible Promissory Note dated April 9, 2019. Water Now has satisfied all conditions of settlement and has no continuing obligation to AF.



