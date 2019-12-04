EAB Acquires Leading Interactive Content Provider YouVisit

Acquisition adds award-winning virtual campus tours and interactive web content to EAB’s enrollment services

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Education firm EAB has acquired YouVisit, the leading provider of virtual tour and interactive web content for higher education. The addition of YouVisit’s technology platform, together with its expertise in immersive content creation, further enhances EAB’s ability to help colleges and universities find, engage, and enroll new students.

“A college’s website is one of its most important recruiting channels, yet too few provide the dynamic content and tools prospective students are craving to understand a school’s unique value proposition,” said EAB Chief Executive Officer David Felsenthal. “EAB’s acquisition of YouVisit gives our partner schools an unparalleled ability to transform their entire online presence into a competitive differentiator that generates meaningful increases in engagement to drive enrollment success.”

YouVisit’s patented technology platform layers 360-degree photos and videos with other media types to create highly immersive web experiences. Colleges partner with YouVisit to produce interactive virtual campus tours and dynamic digital experiences that give prospective students a more complete understanding of life at their schools. This enhanced multimedia content is especially valuable for underrepresented and out-of-state students for whom visiting college campuses in person may be a challenge, particularly at the outset of their college search.

“Adding YouVisit’s capabilities to EAB’s leading suite of digital marketing services will usher in a new era of higher education recruitment where institutions and prospective students are able to interact in more meaningful ways online, transforming the recruitment process for all,” said YouVisit CEO Abi Mandelbaum.

“Attracting today’s high school students, the first generation of true digital natives, requires institutions of higher learning to provide compelling, customized web content that conveys how the student experience at their schools is unique,” Felsenthal added. “Integrating EAB’s enrollment platform with YouVisit’s market-leading student-centric content will help to drive even greater success for our partners in today’s challenging enrollment environment.”

About EAB

At EAB, our mission is to make education smarter and our communities stronger. We harness the collective power of more than 1,500 schools, colleges, and universities to uncover and apply proven practices and transformative insights. And since complex problems require multifaceted solutions, we work with each school differently to apply these insights through a customized blend of research, technology, and services. From kindergarten to college and beyond, EAB partners with education leaders, practitioners, and staff to accelerate progress and drive results across three key areas: enrollment management, student success, and institutional operations and strategy.

About YouVisit

YouVisit is a leading provider of content engagement technology solutions for the higher education industry. Our mission is to transform the way the world interacts. For 10 years we’ve been at the forefront of interactive and immersive content solutions, evolving the way colleges recruit and students digitally experience colleges. And since each institution is unique, our award-winning studio combines their storytelling prowess with our proprietary technology platform to create engaging digital experiences that deliver unparalleled value to millions of students, parents, alumni, and our over 600 institution partners alike.

