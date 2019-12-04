Terrestrial Energy IMSR Advanced Reactor Selected by Canadian and U.S. Regulators for Joint Review

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) and the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) have selected Terrestrial Energy’s Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) for the first joint technical review of an advanced, non-light water nuclear reactor technology.



The selection of Terrestrial Energy’s IMSR for joint technical review follows the August 2019 Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) between the CNSC and the NRC that further expands the agencies’ cooperation on activities associated with advanced reactor and SMR technologies. The MOC’s collaborative technical reviews are intended to increase regulatory effectiveness as well as reaffirm the agencies’ commitment to safety and security.

Terrestrial Energy’s IMSR is an advanced reactor employing Generation IV molten salt technology with a power output of 195 MWe. It is currently the subject of regulatory engagement in both Canada and the United States. IMSR submissions to the CNSC for Phase 2 of the Vendor Design Review (VDR) process commenced in December 2018; the IMSR is the only advanced reactor in Phase 2 of that process. Since February, the IMSR has been the subject of NRC pre-licensing activities supported by grant funding from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The CEO of Terrestrial Energy, Simon Irish, said: “We look forward to participating in joint CNSC and NRC reviews of IMSR advanced reactor technology and to supporting the goals set by the agencies in the August Memorandum of Corporation.”

About CNSC and NRC Memorandum of Cooperation

As described in the enclosed link, the CNSC-NRC Memorandum of Cooperation is intended to expand the cooperation provisions of the 2017 MOU between the two agencies to include activities associated with advanced reactor and SMR technologies, and to further strengthen the agencies’ commitment to share best practices and experience through joint reviews of advanced reactor and SMR technology designs.

http://www.nuclearsafety.gc.ca/eng/resources/news-room/feature-articles/Sharing-our-expertise-with-the-US-Nuclear-Regulatory-Commission.cfm

https://www.nrc.gov/reading-rm/doc-collections/news/2019/19-037.pdf

About Terrestrial Energy

Terrestrial Energy is a developer of Generation IV advanced nuclear power plants that use its proprietary Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) technology. IMSR technology represents true innovation in cost reduction, versatility and functionality of nuclear power plants. IMSR power plants will provide zero-carbon, reliable, dispatchable, cost-competitive electric power and high-grade industrial heat for use in many industrial applications, such as chemical synthesis and desalination, and in so doing extend the application of nuclear energy far beyond electric power markets. They have the potential to make important contributions to industrial competitiveness, energy security, and economic growth. Their deployment will support rapid global decarbonization of the primary energy system by displacing fossil fuel combustion across a broad spectrum. Using an innovative design, and proven and demonstrated molten salt reactor technology, Terrestrial Energy is engaged with regulators and industrial partners to complete IMSR engineering and to commission first IMSR power plants in the late 2020s.

