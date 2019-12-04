Major Media Outlet Places Its Second Order for C-Bond BRS – Ballistic-Resistant System for Approximately $40,000

Installations of C-Bond BRS in the media industry continue to increase due to growing awareness and heightened security concerns

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology company that improves and strengthens glass, announced today that a major media outlet has placed its second order for C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant system) totaling approximately $40,000. Installations of C-Bond BRS in the media industry continue to increase due to growing awareness and heightened security concerns.



C-Bond BRS is a ballistic-resistant film system that increases the structural integrity of glass through its patented nanotechnology. It is validated by an independent third-party laboratory to provide National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection.

C-Bond BRS consists of the proprietary C-Bond glass strengthening technology and a private-label security film. The C-Bond technology increases glass strength and flexibility by chemically bonding to the defects randomly distributed on the glass surface, increasing impact resistance and preventing breakage. C-Bond BRS has been installed in schools, government buildings, and other high-security facilities around the country.

“Our ballistic-resistant film system offers best-in-class protection and there is no better validation than a previous customer placing a new order,” said Scott R. Silverman, C-Bond’s Chairman and CEO. “It is a testament to not only our technology but also our customer service, from inception to installation.”

C-Bond’s glass strengthening technology is protected by 22 patents and patent pending applications. The C-Bond solution increases the mechanical properties of the window glass unit, enabling the glass to dissipate higher energy by targeting and repairing the microscopic flaws and defects that are randomly distributed naturally on the glass surface. These surface imperfections weaken the glass composite structure and initiate failures. C-Bond chemically bonds to the defects increasing both strength and flexibility.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an advanced nanotechnology company and sole owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a patent-protected nanotechnology that is scientifically tested and commercially proven to significantly increase the strength, safety and performance levels of glass and window film products. For more information visit us at www.cbondsystems.com , on Facebook , or Twitter or watch our corporate video at: https://youtu.be/Oq2kYHmWOtk .

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that installations of C-Bond BRS in the media industry continue to increase due to growing awareness and heightened security concerns constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2019, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 14, 2019, August 12, 2019, and May 10, 2019, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact: Allison Tomek C-Bond Systems 6035 South Loop East Houston, TX 77033 atomek@cbondsystems.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cbondsystems3/



