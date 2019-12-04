MaisonBrison Communications Adds to its Advisory Team

Hires Philippe Habeichi as Vice President, Investor Relations

Brings over 20 years of experience in equity capital markets in Canada and the UAE, as well as Investor Relations experience in both in-house and advisory capacities

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaisonBrison Communications Inc. (“MB”) today announced that it has brought on board Philippe Habeichi as Vice President Investor Relations, effective Nov 18th 2019. Mr. Habeichi adds a wealth of experience in equity capital markets and investor relations to MaisonBrison’s existing team. Mr. Habeichi spent almost 20 years on the sell-side in Canada and the UAE in equity research and equity sales. Over the last five years, Mr. Habeichi used his considerable equity markets background in the field of Investor Relations. He was head of Investor Relations for an Abu-Dhabi listed entity and more recently, led the Investor Relations practice in the GCC for a global strategic communications advisory firm.

“I am very pleased that Philippe has joined the team at MaisonBrison. His years of working as a small cap/special situations analyst as well as his most recent international experience brings additional value to our existing small and mid cap clients and contributes to the further growth of our organization, said Pierre Boucher, President.”

“MaisonBrison has built an enviable reputation, spanning almost four decades, of providing exceptional strategic counselling and client servicing. It is this combination that has contributed to the longevity and value-add of MB. Philippe’s addition firmly enhances our offering. We are fortunate to have him as part of our growing team,” commented Rick Leckner, Founder.

MaisonBrison Profile

MaisonBrison is the leading investor relations advisory and strategic communications firm in Quebec. Our client base consists of small and medium cap companies publicly listed in Canadian financial markets and on NASDAQ.

Our team is composed of former sell-side equity analysts and former heads of investor relations with a combined 70 years of work experience, which brings to clients a deep understanding of business and financial operations, strategy and capital markets intelligence.

Contact Information:

Pierre Boucher, CPA, CMA

President

MaisonBrison Communications

514-731-0000

www.maisonbrison.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.