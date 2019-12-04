CircusTrix Continues Global Growth With Four New Parks In Canada

Expansion into global markets is an important initiative for CircusTrix; These four parks represent the company’s first locations in Canada

(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CircusTrix , the largest owner, operator, and franchisor of active entertainment parks in the world continued its expansion into new international markets with an announcement of four new Sky Zone parks in Canada.



These four parks represent the company’s first corporate owned and operated expansion into Canada. The Canada park locations include Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan and Whitby, all of which are in the Toronto metro area.

“We recognize interest in active entertainment is becoming more and more popular on a global scale and as a result, expansion to new international markets is one of our most important initiatives,” said Fernando Eiroa, CEO of CircusTrix. “We’ve been exploring corporate expansion opportunities in Canada for some time now and are excited to be able to have four corporate parks in one of the country’s most diverse and dynamic areas.”

The CircusTrix family of brands, including Sky Zone, DEFY and Rockin’ Jump has a network of more than 320 global locations in nearly 20 countries, including more than 260 locations in the U.S. and 60 international locations with more than 45 million guests coming through its facilities on an annual basis. The new Canadian parks will feature a number of attractions, including Freestyle Jump, SkySlam, Ultimate Dodgeball, ninja obstacle course, and foam zones.

“These four parks are an important milestone in our mission to take active entertainment to the entire world,” continued Eiroa. “All of the activities in these parks are designed to help guests play, come alive and live in the moment with active entertainment attractions.”

About CircusTrix

Founded in 2011, CircusTrix is the largest developer, operator, and franchisor of active entertainment parks in the world with a network of more than 320 facilities worldwide and more than 45 million guests annually. CircusTrix is the parent company of the DEFY, Sky Zone, Rockin’ Jump, SuperFly and Ryze brands and is known as the leading innovator in adrenaline. CircusTrix is constantly creating new facilities and attractions that provide physical activity, facilitate shareable social media content, and bring thrill and delight to its worldwide fan base.

