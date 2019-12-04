INVESTOR CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in ADTN, QUAD, and PLT of Filing Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of ADTN, QUAD, and PLT. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court by the lead plaintiff deadlines listed below. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.



To discuss the cases below please contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414.

Adtran Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN)

CLASS PERIOD: 02/28/2019-10/9/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: December 16, 2019

Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting; (2) that, as a result, certain E&O reserves had been improperly reported; (3) that, as a result, the Company's financial results for certain periods were misstated; (4) that there would be a pause in shipments to the Company's Latin American customer; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To get additional information about the ADTRAN Shareholder Class Action contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com .

Quad/Graphics, Inc., (NYSE: QUAD)

CLASS PERIOD: 02/21/2018 - 10/29/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: January 6, 2020

Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that the Company’s book business in United States was underperforming; (2) that, as a result, the Company was likely to divest its book business; (3) that the Company was unreasonably vulnerable to decreases in market prices; (4) that, to remain financially flexible while market prices decreased, the Company was likely to cut its quarterly dividend and expand its cost reduction programs; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To get additional information about the Quad Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT)

CLASS PERIOD: 07/02/2018 - 11/05/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: January 13, 2020

Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that the Company had engaged in channel stuffing to artificially boost sales; (2) that the Company's internal control over inventory levels was not effective; (3) that the Company had not adequately monitored inventory levels ahead of multiple product launches, where the new models would displace demand for aging products; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To get additional information about the Plantronics Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

http://www.bernlieb.com

(877) 779-1414

MGuarnero@bernlieb.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.