Selligent Selected for Cisco SolutionsPlus Program to Deliver Data-Powered Omnichannel Customer Experiences to the Contact Center

Cisco Customers Can Now Use Selligent to Drive Deeper Customer Understanding and Agent Empowerment

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif. and BRUSSELS, Belgium, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selligent , the intelligent omnichannel experience platform, today announced that it has joined Cisco’s SolutionsPlus program, bringing customer experience-driven solutions to Cisco’s customers. Selligent complements Cisco’s new Cognitive and Collaborative Contact Center suite of products, delivering powerful technology that enables businesses to execute and influence the entire customer journey.



Cisco SolutionsPlus is a purchasing program that places a select set of Cisco-compatible products on the Cisco price list, enabling a one-stop ordering experience for customers, sales teams and channel partners. As part of the approved partner ecosystem, Selligent empowers Cisco customers with solutions aimed at delivering data-driven customer experiences gleaned from a single universal customer profile. The partnership drives connected and informed omnichannel customer journeys that empowers contact center professionals to achieve new levels of intelligent customer management.

The news comes on the heels of recent partnerships announced at the 2019 Cisco Contact Center Summit with omnichannel contact center solutions provider, Upstream Works Software , and Bucher + Suter , both also SolutionsPlus Program members. The growing number of collaborations highlights the importance of connecting the customer experience across the silos of marketing, service and sales.

“Selligent’s focus has long been on innovating technologies that enable businesses to drive long-term customer value and loyalty.” said John Hernandez, CEO at Selligent. “With a comprehensive view of all customer touchpoints across disjointed departments and systems, businesses can empower their employees to enhance customer experiences with actionable insights that bring personalized interactions. We are excited to join the Cisco community to enable companies to deliver a truly holistic customer experience that drives business impact.”

The Selligent-Cisco partnership will:

Improve the customer journey and lifetime value by seamlessly aggregating critical data for a true 360-degree view of the customer

Boost agent productivity with precise context to improve first-contact resolution through screen-pop insights, journey maps and consistent messaging

Evolve the contact center from reactive to predictive omnichannel care, with artificial intelligence (AI)-driven orchestration that delivers tailored offers on the right channel, at the right time

For more information, visit https://www.selligent.com/cisco .

About Selligent

Selligent is an intelligent omnichannel experience platform that empowers ambitious companies to maximize every moment they engage with connected consumers. With native AI capabilities, a robust data layer, and a powerful omnichannel execution engine, Selligent enables businesses to deliver ultra-personalized and highly relevant customer experiences that speed time to value swiftly and at scale. More than 700 global brands in retail, travel, automotive, publishing, and financial services trust Selligent to help deliver their programs. With offices across the United States and Europe and a network of global partners, Selligent serves over 30 countries with local, personalized service. Learn more at www.selligent.com and connect with the team at Twitter , LinkedIn , and our blog .

Media Contact: Sylvie Tongco, Director of Corporate Communications Sylvie.Tongco@selligent.com



