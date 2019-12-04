ProcessUnity Positioned by Gartner in the Leaders Quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools

ProcessUnity Achieves the Highest Overall Position for Ability To Execute

/EIN News/ -- CONCORD, Mass., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessUnity , a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner in the Leaders Quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools1 report.



Download a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools report and learn why ProcessUnity achieved the highest overall position for Ability to Execute.

“We’re extremely proud to be recognized as a Leader and for our ability to execute. We believe this recognition provides tremendous validation for the strength of our Third-Party Risk Management solution and the expertise and dedication of our team,” said Sean Cronin, Chief Executive Officer, ProcessUnity. “This acknowledgement would not be possible without high marks from our customer references, so we’re honored to be called out for our responsiveness, adaptability and our high customer satisfaction scores.”

Supporting customers worldwide, ProcessUnity’s Vendor Risk Management solution helps organizations identify and remediate risks posed by third-party service providers. The cloud-based solution automates key phases of the vendor risk management lifecycle from initial onboarding and due diligence, through ongoing assessments, service-level agreements (SLAs) and contract management.

About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk management and service delivery management. The company’s software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. For public companies and regulated industries, ProcessUnity Risk Suite delivers effective governance and control, vendor risk mitigation, and regulatory compliance. For benefit plan administrators and other financial service firms, ProcessUnity Offer Management controls complex product offerings and strengthens client service experience. ProcessUnity is used by the world’s leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit http://www.processunity.com .





