Devon Energy Announces First-Quarter 2020 Cash Dividend for Common Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Devon’s common stock for the first quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2020, at a rate of $0.09 per share based on a record date of March 13, 2020.



About Devon Energy

Devon Energy is a leading independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas. Based in Oklahoma City and included in the S&P 500, Devon operates in several of the most prolific oil and natural gas plays in the U.S. with an emphasis on achieving strong corporate-level returns and capital-efficient cash-flow growth. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

Investor Contacts

Scott Coody, 405-552-4735

Chris Carr, 405-228-2496



Media Contact

John Porretto, 405-228-7506



