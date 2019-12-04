Tango Helps Mid-Market Organizations Gain Competitive Advantage with New Lease Administration and Accounting Solution

With Real Estate a Top Two Expense for Mid-Market Organizations, Tango Streamlines Lease Administration and Accounting Processes to Drive Savings and Ensure FASB Compliance

/EIN News/ -- TEXAS, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, a leader in store lifecycle management and integrated workplace management system (IWMS) solutions, today announced a new lease administration and accounting solution created specifically to meet the needs of mid-market organizations. Tango helps these organizations oversee their day-to-day operational requirements and ensure compliance with new lease accounting standards (FASB ASC 842 and IFRS 16) by automating and streamlining accounting for real estate property, equipment and embedded leases, calculating ROU asset and lease liability, and accurately reporting from a single solution.



“Considering that real estate represents a ‘top two’ expense line item for most mid-market companies, it’s essential they gain the visibility and insights to help them identify savings opportunities within their lease administration and accounting processes, as well as ensure compliance with new FASB regulations,” said Pranav Tyagi, CEO, Tango. “Until now, the mid-market was forced to choose between less robust lease administration and accounting solutions that didn’t fully meet their needs or rely on time-intensive and expensive manual approaches. With Tango, mid-market companies can benefit from an enterprise-grade solution that’s easy to use, tailored to their specific needs and affordable.”

Tango helps mid-market companies make smarter, data-driven decisions about lease administration and accounting that are critical to successfully navigating today’s fast-evolving and disruptive real estate environment, all while keeping operating expenditures low. Tango’s Lease Administration and Lease Accounting mid-market software solution was built by a team with decades of industry experience, and includes:

Lease Administration

Administer leases with ease from abstraction through management of options, terms, clauses, co-tenancy and all key items.

Lease Financials

Aggressively manage occupancy costs by automating complex calculations, reconciliations and billings.

Lease Accounting Compliance

Achieve FASB ASC 842 & IFRS 16 lease compliance with the only proven solution that was built from the ground up for the new regulations.

Reporting & Visualization

Leverage data insights to identify issues and prioritize lease management activities for all size portfolio. An intuitive, role-based user interface that provides actionable insights into all lease-related items and users receive immediate alerts to items that require attention.

About Tango

The leader in Store Lifecycle Management and Integrated Workplace Management System software, Tango unites analytics, real estate, lease accounting, facilities and space management into a single platform. We have worked with more than 500 leading brands in 140 countries, and bring that knowledge and those best practices to our cloud-based SaaS and mobile solution.

