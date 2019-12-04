Cloud CDN Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 28.23% During 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud CDN Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cloud CDN Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.23% over the forecast period (2019-2024).



The cloud platforms allow the user to provide services such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, streaming video, web application firewalls, e-commerce optimization amongst others.



Key Highlights



With the increased dependence on cloud services, the integration of IT applications and services, proliferation of mobile and connected devices coupled with the shift of the content and advertising to the online world are some of the factors that would contribute to the growth of the Cloud CDN market over the forecast period.

The rising demand for the content delivery at higher speeds has become one of the prominent factors fueling the growth for Cloud CDN market.

With the internet now being the basic necessity for an individual, the growing volume of data consumption over the internet has resulted in the opening up of a potential opportunity for the Cloud CDN providers thereby boosting the market during the forecast period.

According to the World Bank, 48.56% of the total world population used the internet in 2017 which in itself represents a vast opportunity for the providers, therefore boosting the market over the forecast period.

However, the latency issue is one of the factors that could restrain the growth of the Cloud CDN market over the forecast period.

Market Trends



E-Commerce is Expected to Hold the Significant Share

The E-Commerce segment is highly dependent on the content delivery to its end customers. The speeds at which the content is delivered, the user experience, amongst others are some of the important factors that contribute towards the growth of an E-commerce segment, making it imperative for them to go for solutions like Clod CDN thereby boosting the market over the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players in the market such as SalesForce enables the digital customers with Salesforce Commerce Cloud an embedded content delivery network (eCDN) which allows them to increase the site speed access and content delivery thereby allowing the end-user a reliable and secure online shopping experience.

The increasing dependence of the end customers on online shopping has resulted in an increase in the retail e-commerce sales thereby making it imperative for the retail e-commerce providers to further enhance the user experience henceforth fueling the growth of the Cloud CDN over the forecast period.

During festive seasons or during occasions the e-commerce players witnesses large traffic on their web sites, therefore catering to such traffic is of prime importance for the providers ensuring that the content on their site is delivered to the traffic at the earliest without any delay. Therefore a Cloud CDN becomes a viable option for these players to cater to such need thereby fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share

North America has the highest internet penetration rate which is expected to fuel the growth of the Cloud CDN market over the forecast period. This is also possible due to the presence of some major players in the region which would enable it to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

For instance, According to World bank in 2017, 75% of the total population of the United States used the internet and the number is expected to grow further, which is expected to boost the market growth.

The shift of trend from traditional retail shopping to online E-commerce website sales has made it of prime importance for the E-commerce providers to enhance their user experience by faster content delivery, hassle-free interaction with the web site and many more. This is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

For instance, according to the Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce announced that for the first quarter of 2019, the estimate of U.S. retail e-commerce sales adjusted for seasonal variation, but not for price changes, was USD 137.7 billion a 3.6% increase from the fourth quarter of 2018.

The increase in the viewing of the online media content in the region is also one of the factors contributing to the growth of the Cloud CDN market throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



Owing to the presence of some key players like Google Inc., Amazon Web Services (AWS) and many more, the competitive rivalry in the Cloud CDN is high. These players with the help of strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions are able to maintain a strong foothold in the market. Hefty investments in research and development activities have allowed these players to maintain a competitive advantage over their competitors.

January 2019, Akamai Technologies, a content delivery network and cloud service provider announced the acquisition of Janrain a leading customer identity access management (CIAM) company.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Volume of Data Consumption Over Internet

4.3.2 Increasing Demand for Faster Content Delivery

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Latency Issue

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Solutions & Services

5.1.1 Media Delivery

5.1.2 Cloud Security

5.1.3 Web performance

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 Public Cloud

5.2.2 Private Cloud

5.2.3 Hybrid Cloud

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Media & Entertainment

5.3.2 E-Commerce

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Other End-user Industry

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Akamai Technologies, Inc.

6.1.2 Google, Inc.

6.1.3 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

6.1.4 Ericsson Inc.

6.1.5 Alibaba Group Holding Limited

6.1.6 Fastly, Inc.

6.1.7 Cloudflare, Inc.

6.1.8 Internap Corporation

6.1.9 Limelight Networks.

6.1.10 Verizon Communications, Inc.



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



