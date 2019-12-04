Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market To Reach USD 112.2 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size – USD 68.73 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.2%, Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Industry trends –Increasing number of ESRD patients and increasing preference for dialysis procedures over renal transplants

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing number of ESRD patients, growing prevalence of diabetes and rapid growth in geriatric population along with the launch of low-cost and patient-friendly dialysis products and the growing number of dialysis centers are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis market during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis market was valued at USD 69.58 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 112.2 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2%. Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are used to treat kidney failure. Hemodialysis uses a human-made membrane for filtration of waste and removal of excess fluid from the blood. In contrast, peritoneal dialysis uses the lining of the abdominal cavity and a solution known as dialysate for the elimination of waste and excess fluid from the body.

The increasing number of patients suffering from kidney diseases, an increased prevalence of diabetes along with the preference of patients for dialysis treatment over kidney transplant are the major factors contributing to the growth of global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. Along with this, the rising geriatric population, increasing investments for innovating dialysis products, technological advancements in the products, and favorable reimbursement policies are factors that drive the growth of the market. Various key players are engaged in providing user friendly services such as home dialysis. Lack of organ donors as compare to number of organ recipient, increasing organ rejection cases are also expected to carve the population towards dialysis. Increasing kidney diseases such as end-stage renal disease (ESRD), according to University of California San Francisco approximately 2 million patients have ESRD across the globe and is expected to rise in further years which is expected to grow the demand of the market.

The key market players are adopting various strategies such as product launch, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to maintain their market position. For instance, in 2019, Fresenius Medical Care, the world’s largest provider of dialysis products and services, launched a 4008A dialysis machine. The company aims to improve accessibility to life-sustaining dialysis treatment for patients who are living with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) with the launch of their new product. However, high cost and high risks and complications associated with dialysis are the major hindrances for market growth during 2019-2026.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Favorable reimbursement policy such as Medicare in U.S. is also expected to propel the growth

Based on type, the hemodialysis market segment is projected to dominate the market with nearly 80% market share during the forecast period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%

Based on the water treatment system, portable water disinfection system dominates the market with 60% market share

Asia Pacific is expected to account for 17.5% market share owing to the prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Implantation of an artificial kidney into human body that is timely monitored by doctors is major factor restricting the growth of the

In 2018, in-center dialysis segment accounted for 68.5% market share and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of dialysis clinics globally

Key participants include Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., DaVita Healthcare Partners, Baxter International, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nikkiso, Nipro Corporation

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis market on the basis of products & services, modality, water treatment systems, end use, and region:

Products & Services Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hemodialysis Machines Center Use hemodialysis machines Home Use hemodialysis machines

Consumables Dialyzers On the basic of material Synthetic Cellulose On the basic of flux High flux Low Flux

Hemodialysis analyzer product AV fistula Arteriovenous grafts Tunneled hemodialysis catheter Temporary hemodialysis catheter

Bloodline

Hemodialysis Concentrates Alkaline Acidic

Others

Services In House Clinic

Peritoneal Dialysis Concentrates Machines Catheters Short term Long term

Transfer sets

Services

Modality (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hemodialysis Conventional long-term Short nocturnal

Peritoneal Dialysis Continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis Automated peritoneal dialysis



Water Treatment System (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hemodialysis water treatment system Central water disinfection systems Chemical disinfection systems Heat disinfection systems Accessories Portable water disinfection systems

Peritoneal water treatment system

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

In-Center Dialysis

Hospitals

Independent Dialysis Centers

Home Dialysis Peritoneal Dialysis Home Hemodialysis



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

