World Scar Treatment Market Outlook to 2024: Rising Concerns Regarding Aesthetics Appearances Spur Market Growth

The increased hospital admission rates owing to road accidents and burns are among the major cause for the growth of the scar treatment market.



Road accidents lead to some of the most common injuries such as burns and lacerations, which often leads to scar. At times, the scar causes inflexibility and rough painful times for long period. Every year, the lives of more than 1.25 million people are cut short as a result of a road traffic crash. Between 20 and 50 million more people suffer non-fatal injuries, with many incurring a disability as a result of their injury, as per WHO.



Other driving factors include technological advancements in skin care and growing concerns regarding aesthetics appearance, especially in developed markets. However, the high cost of laser-based products acts as a major barrier for the scar treatment market.



Key Market Trends



Atrophic Scars to Dominate the Scar Treatment Market



Atrophic scars are primarily characterized by the sunken area often visible as pitted skin. Several factors may be responsible for creating atrophic scars in the skin, such as exposure to inflammatory conditions for a long period, accident, surgery, or other genetic factors.



One of the corrective measures initially applied are gentle cleansing agents, moisturizers, and soaps, which are not harsh and irritant on the skin, but removes bacteria, dirt, and oil from the skin. The ice-pack scars represent 60-70% of atrophic scars. When compared to other skin conditions, the atrophic scars are relatively common, wherein about 80% of the adolescent population are affected by it, to some degree. The awareness level regarding this scar type is rather high, globally.



North America is the Largest Market for Scar Treatment



North America has a significantly high number of road accidents. In such accidents, several die and several are bruised for a long term, where scars occur as part of the healing process, naturally. According to the estimates of Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI), in 2017 there were 34,247 motor vehicle crashes in the United States, in which around 37,133 deaths occurred.



In North America, the insurance is covered for several scar treatment products. The submission of a product as per the insurance codes listed for different types of scars and treatment options varies. However, in the case of laser treatment, since the therapy is considered as a cosmetic procedure, most of the insurance companies do not cover the cost for the treatment. There are several procedures under cosmetic dermatology practices, such as soft tissue augmentation fillers, skin needling, and punch excision, which are popular in the scar treatment.



Competitive Landscape



The market is fragmented because of the presence of major market players and these players are focusing on research and development, market expansions, partnerships, mergers in order to experience stable growth. Some of the market players are Alliance Pharma., Bausch Health, Smith & Nephew plc, Merz, Inc., Lumenis, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mlnlycke Health Care, Cynosure, Inc., Suneva Medical, Inc. and Sientra, Inc.



