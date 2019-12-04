Pima Zinc Corp Announces Director & Officer Changes

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pima Zinc Corp. (the “Company” or “Pima Zinc”) (OTC Pink: RAEWF), is pleased to announce that they have made changes to management and its Board of Directors (the “Board”).

On July 17, 2019 Pima Zinc announced that Brian Stecyk has been elected to Pima Zinc’s Board of Directors to replace Chris Irwin and has been appointed to the position of Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of Pima Zinc effective immediately. John Dyer will replace Arvin Ramos as Director and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company. Conan Taylor has also been elected to the Board replacing Randal Hardy and Bryan Morris. "The Board of Directors wishes to thank Chris, Arvin, Randal & Bryan for their service to Pima Zinc," said John Dyer, CFO. "We wish them well in their future endeavors."

Brian Stecyk:

Mr. Stecyk has an extensive background in both communications, corporate and political networking and public relations. He operated a successful advertising and public relations firm for over 36 years and has served and continues to serve as a CEO, President and director of several public companies. In addition to marketing and communications, his strengths include strategic management and planning. For several years, he was a member of the Canadian Association of Professional Speakers.

John Dyer:

Mr. Dyer, CPA, CMA has over 30 years of financial management experience including chief financial officer roles in both private and public companies, controller roles and public practice accounting. As a Chartered Professional Accountant, Mr. Dyer has wide ranging experience in various industries including manufacturing, construction, technology, non-profit, mining, financial institutions and insurance. He also has extensive knowledge in systems technology and software and has led teams in turning around distressed companies.

Conan Taylor:

Mr. Taylor holds a BA (Honours) in Philosophy from the University of Alberta and a Law degree from Queens University. Prior to practicing Law, Mr. Taylor spent nine years as an officer with the Canadian Armed Forces, obtaining his CAF Pilot’s Wings in 1983, he had a successful military career, including being selected to serve as a CAF exchange flying officer in the Royal Airforce. Mr. Taylor was admitted to the Law Society of Alberta in 1997 and practiced at Bennet Jones before founding his own law practice in 2002, Taylor Janis LLP. Mr. Taylor brings over 20 years of commercial litigation experience to the Company.

About Pima Zinc Corp.

Pima Zinc Corp. is a Cayman Island based exploration company listed on the OTC Market (OTC: RAEWF) and is focused on zinc exploration and development.

For further information: John Dyer, CFO, Tel: 647 946-2192

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements



