Global Canna Labs successfully exports Medical Cannabis from Jamaica to Canada

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elixxer Ltd. (TSX-V: ELXR and OTC-QB: ELXIF) (“ELIXXER”) is pleased to announce that Global Canna Labs has successfully exported 10 kilograms of medical cannabis from Jamaica into Canada.



This shipment of medical cannabis, the largest of its kind known to date, is a significant step forward in the development of Jamaica’s medical, therapeutic and scientific cannabis industry. The Caribbean Licensing Authority, CLA, has been working diligently on creating a viable export platform. Jamaica’s Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, the Honorable Audley Shaw applauded the news as he recently presented at the CanEx Investment Summit in Toronto on November 28th.

For further information please refer to: Jamaican Observer, December 4th, 2019:

http://www.jamaicaobserver.com/news/jamaica-sends-legal-shipment-of-cannabis-to-canada_181208?profile=1373

About Elixxer Ltd. ( www.Elixxer.com )

Elixxer Ltd. is a Canadian incorporated public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: ELXR) and the US OTC-QB exchange (OTCQB: ELXIF). It currently has investments in legal cannabis related businesses in Australia, Jamaica, Switzerland, Italy, and Canada.

For further information please contact:

President, John McMullen, +1-416-803-0698, john@elixxer.com



Caution Regarding Press Releases

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Elixxer and its operations, strategy, investments, financial performance and condition. These statements can generally be identified by use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intends”, “believe” or “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The actual results and performance of Elixxer could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market factors, competition, government regulation and the factors described under “Risk Factors and Risk Management” in Elixxer’s most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to Elixxer and persons acting on its behalf. Unless otherwise stated, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Elixxer has no obligation to update such statements, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.