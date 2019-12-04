Global Welan Gum Market Forecasts to 2024 - Rising Demand in Enhanced Oil Recovery Spurs Industry Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Welan Gum Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for welan gum is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.56% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.



The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are increasing commercial applications in cement systems and growing demand for welan gum in enhanced oil recovery (EOR). On the flip side, increased usage of inexpensive alternatives of welan gum is going to act as a hindrance to the growth of the market studied.



The global welan gum market is fragmented. The major companies include DSM, CP Kelco US, Sidere Technology Inc, Sancai Industry Co. Ltd, Hebei Ebio Biotechnology Co. Ltd, etc.



Key Highlights



Potential growth of microbial exopolysaccharides in various applications is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

North America dominated the global welan gum market across the globe with the largest consumption from the United States.

Increasing Demand from the Construction Industry

Welan gum is used in cement and concrete. When used as the water retention agent, it does not require the application of dispersants like other additives needed. It is widely used in selfcompacting concrete, owing to its excellent rheological properties.

After adding welan gum, the fluidity of cement will decrease rapidly. Therefore, it needs to be used together with a superplasticizer. When welan gum is added to a superplasticizer and agitated well, the particles of welan gum swell in the superplasticizer, leading to a stable suspension without much viscosity increase. Welan gum can prevent shaft lining collapse and make it easy to cut gravel when it is used as a fluid loss agent in oil well cement.

Welan gum can improve the workability, plasticity, air content, sag resistance, suspension amount, and ability of anti-subsidence, as well as flow characteristics and anti-dehydration of cement. These characteristics of improvements remain unaffected with an increase in temperature. These improvements can be retained at elevated temperatures even higher than 93C. Compared with other additives, welan gum with lower concentration can achieve a very good effect.

Welan gum can also be used in other products, which include pigment suspensions, cement or concrete viscosifiers, and paint thickeners, in the construction industry.

Countries, such as India, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia, are receiving significant investments, both from public and private sources, which are increasing the development of the infrastructure sector and opening up newer avenues for welan gum demand.

Such positive factors are likely to increase the demand for welan gum over the forecast period.

United States to Dominate the Market

The residential and non-residential sectors witnessed growth rates of 2.58% and 4.69%, respectively, between 2017 and 2018. During the period between 2017 and 2018, the total value of the United States construction industry increased by 3.7%. (as shown in table)

The growth in the US residential sector is slower than the growth in the non-residential sector. The growing population is expected to boost the demand for housing in the country. Furthermore, about 20 million households are projected to be constructed over the next decade. The US commercial construction sector is expected to witness a higher growth rate in the next few years.

This growth in the construction sector in the country is likely to fuel the welan gum market growth.

The food and beverage industry is an essential part of the US economy. E-commerce and delivery are also growing in popularity. With such high internet penetration and increasing demand for convenience, consumers are increasingly ordering groceries and other food products online.

The aforementioned factors are likely to open up newer avenues for the welan gum demand in the country.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Commercial Applications in Cement System

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Welan Gum in Enhanced Oil Recovery

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increased usage of Inexpensive Alternatives to Welan Gum

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.4.6 Technological Snapshot

4.4.7 Feedstock Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End-use Industry

5.1.1 Food and Beverage

5.1.2 Construction

5.1.3 Oil and Gas

5.1.4 Cosmetics and Personal Care

5.1.5 Other End-use Industries

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AVANSCHEM

6.4.2 CP Kelco U.S.

6.4.3 DSM N.V.

6.4.4 Hebei Ebio Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

6.4.5 Hebei Xinhe Biochemical Co. Ltd.

6.4.6 Jinan Boss Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

6.4.7 Qingdao Oceanview Chemical Inc.

6.4.8 Sancai Industry Co. Ltd.

6.4.9 Shangai Changhua New Energy & Technology Co. Ltd.

6.4.10 Sidere Technology, Inc.

6.4.11 Xi'an Sonwu Biotech Co. Ltd.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Potential Growth of Microbial Exopolysaccharides in Various Applications



