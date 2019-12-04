BioTrackTHC and I Heart Jane to Partner for Integration

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, CO, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) subsidiary, BioTrackTHC, the leading provider of seed to sale tracking and dispensary point of sale software in the U.S., has entered into a partnership with I Heart Jane (“Jane”), the leading eCommerce software for dispensaries and brands in the U.S., to integrate the two technology platforms and offer a seamless retail experience. The integration will enable BioTrackTHC’s 2,000+ customer locations to directly integrate with Jane’s automated eCommerce platform, which provides dispensaries with turnkey content generation, delivery enablement, and powerful customer insights.

The integration will bring Jane's sleek, seamless, customer experience to the largest customer base in the POS space. Now, Biotrack POS users can provide their customers with an easy to use, fully customizable ordering platform. The system will integrate into Biotrack's powerful inventory management and compliance features, streamlining workflows for retailers. Jane’s integration with BioTrackTHC will allow retail operators to display their product availability and pricing in real-time on an easy-to-use online ordering platform without the cumbersome double-entry of inventory, all while empowering consumers to shop for their favorite brands from their favorite local dispensaries.

“The industry is rapidly maturing and retail operators are building best-in-class customer experience technology ecosystems to set themselves apart and build brand recognition,” said Moe Afaneh, COO of BioTrackTHC. “Our commitment to our customers is in providing them with a variety of integrated technologies that they can pick from to create a customized experience that is unique to their retail dispensary.”

“The cannabis industry is at the forefront of bringing the best omnichannel technologies to the retail world, and there’s no better example of this than what’s happening with eCommerce,” explains Socrates Rosenfeld, CEO of Jane. “Through our proprietary integration software with POS systems like BioTrackTHC, Jane is able to fully automate the online ordering experience for offline retailers by seamlessly connecting the products in their physical store or delivery depot to local online shoppers.”

About Helix TCS, Inc.

BioTrackTHC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Helix TCS, Inc. Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) is a leading provider of ancillary services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk. Through its proprietary technology suite and security services, Helix TCS provides comprehensive supply chain management, compliance tools, and asset protection for any license type in any regulated cannabis market. Helix TCS's products reach over 2,000 customer locations in 36 states and 6 countries and has processed over $18 billion in cannabis sales. For more information and to sign up for investor updates, visit us at www.helixtcs.com. For more information on BioTrackTHC, visit www.biotrack.com.

About I Heart Jane (Jane)

Jane is the cannabis industry’s first fully automated e-commerce solution, powering 1000+ dispensaries and brands across 25 state markets. Jane’s unique offering provides dispensaries and brands with a turnkey eCommerce solution, including real-time POS integration, curated content directly from the brands (the best pictures, descriptions, etc.), and retail and market analytics. For more information and to request a demo, email demo@iheartjane.com. For more information on Jane, visit www.iheartjane.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our ability to fund our operations and pay any outstanding debt; fluctuations in our financial results; general economic risks; the volatile nature of the market for our products and services and other factors that could impact our anticipated growth; our ability to manage our growth; changes in laws and regulations regarding the cannabis industry and service providers in the cannabis industry; reliance on key personnel; our ability to compete effectively; security and other risks associated with our business; intellectual property risks; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings. Helix TCS assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact: Colt Peterson Helix TCS, Inc. 303-324-1022 press@helixtcs.com IHeartJane Sales Contact: Simon Roddy Jane Technologies, Inc. simon@iheartjane.com



