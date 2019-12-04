Geopulse Exploration Launches $2,000,000 Offering for Accredited Investors on Fundable.com

/EIN News/ --



Expands on success of recent $500,000+ crowdfunding campaign with over 750 investors

Financing structured to maximize growth capital efficiency and minimize shareholder dilution

Proceeds will accelerate development of company’s end-to-end digital network for transparency, banking, payments, and data among members of the cannabis community

First company to offer FDIC-insured payment services to cannabis businesses unable to access traditional bank financing

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Geopulse Exploration, Inc. (dba Cannco Brands and Development ) (OTCMKTS: GPLS ), a blockchain-powered logistics, financial services and promotion solutions development company for the under-serviced cannabis sector, today announced its launch of an offering to accredited investors under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D for up to $2,000,000.

The campaign will expand on the success experienced in its last offering, where it raised over $500,000 from over 750 investors at a unit price of $0.10 per share and a participation token.

Cannco plans a multi-channel marketing effort in partnership with Digital Niche Agency, who led the prior successful effort and will use a combination of media, LinkedIn outreach, and content marketing to prospect, engage and attract U.S. accredited investors.

“Faced with increasing tax, compliance, banking, and financial challenges, demand for our services by cannabis sector companies is stronger than ever,” commented Marcus Laun, Geopulse CEO. “We expect this financing to unlock shareholder value through its acceleration of the launch of our unique and pioneering financial infrastructure services.”

Accredited investors are encouraged to visit Cannco’s Fundable.com profile page where they can gain access to the company’s business plan and funding documents. Further information may be obtained from the company’s LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

On the product development side, management will be attending MJ BizCon, December 11-13 in Las Vegas to advance discussions with potential beta partners for its minimum viable product (MVP) rollout, the first version of a product or service meant to gather feedback for further development.

About Geopulse, DBA Cannco Brands

Geopulse Exploration, Inc. (OTC PINK: GPLS) develops a blockchain-powered logistics, financial services and promotion platform for the unbanked, early-stage and explosive growth U.S. and Canadian cannabis sector. Among its assets (or pending acquisitions) are THCFinder.com, a 300,000-user geo-finder app for cannabis dispensaries and MMJ medical offices throughout the U.S., and CannCoin, a native token underlying a distributed ledger logistics and financial services ecosystem for cannabis. Cannco Brands intends to provide commercial services such as transparent supply chain management, business banking and merchant processing, trade finance, direct-to-consumer engagement solutions.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Geopulse Exploration, Inc. cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Geopulse Exploration, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Contact:

Marcus Laun

CEO

(323) 300-4550

145 S. Fairfax Av #200

Los Angeles, CA 90036

marcus@canncoin.io



