Stealth Technologies Inc. Announces New Product Offering through Edison Nation Relationship

/EIN News/ -- LARGO, FL, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stealth Technologies Inc, (OTC PINK: STTH), a company engaged in the business of identifying and capitalizing on emerging technology and associated markets, is pleased to announce that through its previously announced DRTV relationship with Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT) the Company will bring to market a new product under the WOWFIXIT brand.



WOWFIXIT forms an invisible protective layer on all your smartphones and tablets. How does the WOWFIXIT liquid screen protector work? The titanium crystal structure created by WOWFIXIT becomes part of your phone’s display and strengthens it to 9H hardness resulting in a 60% more resistant surface. The nanoparticles are arranged into a structure similar to a crystal lattice where the chemical bond between molecules is very strong. This produces a structure that when subjected to any force spreads across the entire surface making it harder to break or scratch the surface.

The WOWFIXIT liquid screen protector provides four main advantages in its use:

Protection against electromagnetic radiation Improves the sensitivity of the display Endows your phone with water repellent and anti-bacterial features Works as an optical filter providing for more intense colors and better-quality images

“We are excited to continue to increase our portfolio of represented products with the WOWFIXIT brand. The technology is exciting to bring to the DRTV market and we look forward to continuing to expand our relationship with Edison Nation, while leveraging our relationships to benefit both companies,” said Alexander Clair, Chief Executive Officer.

About Stealth Technologies, Inc.

Stealth Technologies, Inc., incorporated in 2010 and based in Largo, FL, is a publicly traded company engaged in the sales and distribution of consumer electronics and other safety products through Direct Response and live shopping channels. Stealth represents leading consumer safety brands such as Help Now and its associated product the 911 Help Now Emergency Pendent. Stealth continues to leverage its industry knowledge to expand its sales growth through additional product and direct shopping channels. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.stealthtechinc.com

About Edison Nation, Inc.

Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDNT) is a vertically integrated innovation aggregation and full-service product development and manufacturing company, offering innovation sourcing, design, sales, fulfillment and shipping services. Edison Nation's model is to provide a risk mitigated platform that connects innovators with companies to bring new products to market. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.edisonnation.com .

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements included in this update that are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipate," "believe," "intends," "estimates," "expect," and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements including, without limitation, those relating to the Company's future business prospects are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, due to factors such as those relating to economic, governmental, technological, and other risks and factors identified from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

