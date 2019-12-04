MTBC Expands Group Purchasing Organization Supplier Portfolio, Launches RFP

/EIN News/ -- SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) (NASDAQ: MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based healthcare IT and practice management solutions today announced the addition of two partners to its group purchasing organization (“GPO”): UnifiedCommunications.com, a provider of communications and collaboration technology, and PromoCentric, a premium branded promotional goods supplier. Additionally, today it officially announced the commencement of a request for proposal (“RFP”) process that will enable vendors across the country to propose their inclusion in MTBC’s GPO portfolio.



“The focus of MTBC’s GPO is to add brands and products that deliver value, innovation and quality to our thousands of members,” said Stephen Snyder, CEO. He continued, “With the addition of each new partnership, we’re pleased to add a wealth of products and savings categories – and with the launch of our supplier RFP, we look forward to further expanding our portfolio.”

In addition to announcing the inclusion of UnifiedCommunications.com and PromoCentric, MTBC today also announced the launch of its RFP process, through which vendors can propose their inclusion in MTBC’s GPO. As part of the RFP, vendors interested in being included in MTBC’s GPO portfolio can propose their inclusion by providing details regarding their offerings, the value and discounts that GPO members would receive, and the referral fees that would be earned by MTBC. For more information or to submit a partnership application suppliers are encouraged to visit https://learningcenter.mtbc.com/gpoabpplication .

About UnifiedCommunications.com

UnifiedCommunications.com is a Microsoft Gold Partner that provides industry-leading communications and collaboration technology solutions to customers of all sizes worldwide, combining extensive product knowledge and powerful distribution and integration capabilities to design and deploy tailored business communications, meeting space, and collaboration technology, offering next-generation meeting room technology, AV design and integration, user adoption services, headsets, phones, digital whiteboards, cameras, gateways, audio and video conferencing solutions, and the range of UC devices and solutions.

About Promocentric

Promocentric is a promotional marketing agency specializing in delivery of tailored services, promotional products and marketing solutions for almost 20 years.

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com.

