Wayside Technology Group to Present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event on December 11, 2019

/EIN News/ -- EATONTOWN, N.J., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) announced today its participation in the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Bel-Air, CA on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. management will be presenting in the Track 5 meeting room at 8:20 am PT (Los Angeles), and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro17/wstg/

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit the conference website at www.ldmicro.com.

About Wayside Technology Group, Inc.
Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is an IT channel company and parent of Lifeboat Distribution, an international value-added distributor for Emerging Technology Vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Lifeboat provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Lifeboat holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.waysidetechnology.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Vesey, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Wayside Technology Group, Inc.
(732) 389-0932
michael.vesey@waysidetechnology.com


