Sumo Logic Achieves AWS Container Competency Status

Recognition Highlights Sumo Logic’s Proven Ability to Provide AWS Customers Comprehensive Visibility Across their Containerized Workloads

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic , a leader in continuous intelligence , today announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Container Competency status, recognizing the company’s success in supporting AWS customers with real-time, actionable insights they can use to efficiently run their containerized workloads.

Achieving the AWS Container Competency differentiates Sumo Logic as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized monitoring and logging technology enabling customers to collect metrics, analytics and debugging information from their containerized workloads, including container orchestration. These solutions allow for visualization of real-time events and alerting capabilities beyond the native integration with Amazon Cloudwatch .

“As a longtime member of the AWS Partner Network, adding containers to our existing set of DevOps, Big Data and Security competencies, shows our continued commitment to help our customers build, run and secure their modern applications on AWS,” said Jabari Norton, vice president, global partner sales and alliances, Sumo Logic. “With our Continuous Intelligence Platform, we give AWS users insights they can use to quickly discover and address issues across their container workloads. Delivering this continuous intelligence to users has become critical for organizations in today’s era of cloud-native applications built on microservices.”

The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform delivers near real-time, actionable insights from structured and unstructured data across the entire application lifecycle and stack. This provides companies with full visibility across their AWS environment to eliminate operational blind spots and improve application and infrastructure performance.

Recently, Sumo Logic also announced new innovations for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) as well as support for AWS FireLens for Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) that helps AWS customers faster leverage continuous intelligence to monitor and troubleshoot their mission-critical production applications running on AWS Fargate and Amazon ECS.

