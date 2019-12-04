Pencils Down: Ascent Student Loans Helps Students and Friends Earn Money for College

Ascent Student Loans rolls out the next phase of their Refer A Friend Program to help students and their friends pay for college

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Funding, LLC, an award-winning, private student loan company, announced today the launch of the next phase of their Refer A Friend Program which pays students for each friend they refer to Ascent Student Loans. This latest release makes it even easier for students to track their earnings and get paid from the new Refer A Friend dashboard.

Ascent’s Refer A Friend Program helps students and their friends earn money for college. Students can earn up to $525 for each friend they refer to Ascent Student Loans using their custom referral link and their friend will earn $100. The more friends a student refers, the more money they can earn. The best part? There is no limit on the number of friends a student can refer, and you do not need to have an Ascent loan to refer friends.

“We’re committed to helping students earn money and make college more affordable,” said Kim McNealy, Chief Marketing Officer. “Our Refer A Friend Program is another example of how we’re putting more money hands in the students who need it to help pay for school.”

An Ascent Student Ambassador shared their thoughts on the program and how easy the experience was to refer their friends. “The staff is nice, and I feel comfortable telling others to apply for a loan with a lender that I am borrowing from. I would refer someone 100%.”

New Features of Ascent’s Refer A Friend Program:

Track the number of friends that have been conditionally approved for an Ascent Student Loan and total reward amount.

Complete and edit bank information for direct deposit of the rewards earned.

Share custom referral links on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn to spread the word.

While the program is focused on students, anyone over the age of 17 can refer friends, including parents, mentors and other family members. Students and families can learn more about the program by visiting ascentstudentloans.com/refer.

About Ascent Student Loans

Ascent is built around one guiding principle: Student loans should expand possibilities, not limit them. That’s why Ascent created a new private student loan program that gives students more opportunities to qualify for a loan, with or without a cosigner. Ascent loans are originated by Richland State Bank, Member FDIC. Ascent encourages transparency and financial wellness by incorporating financial education into the application process, preserving the notion that an education is an investment where students and families should understand the return on their investment relative to the cost. Ascent offers benefits (such as 1% cash back, scholarships, a Refer a Friend Program, a Rewards Program, and more) as well as free resources that set students and families up for financial success.

