eXp Realty Announces November ICON Agents

Honorees Recognized for Achieving High Production and Cultural Goals

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), today announced that 73 agents were honored as eXp Realty ICON agents for November 2019.



The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award recognizes agents who achieve certain production goals and represent a good cultural fit for the brokerage. At eXp Realty, our core values shape our culture, so we look at a number of factors such as how ICON agents make positive changes in our company and their local communities when awarding this honor.

eXp Realty ICON agents for November 2019 are as follows:

Elias Abdalla, Michigan

Julie Anderson, Ohio

Nancy Anderson, North Carolina

Jeffrey and Danielle “Red” Bonk, New Jersey

Jordy Clark, Utah

Lisa Cole, Ohio

Gina Connell, Minnesota

Daniel Contino, Connecticut

Jacob Crawford, Nevada

Michael DesRosiers, Michigan

Joe DiRaffaele, Nevada

Deanna Dopslaf, New Mexico

Gina Dubell-Smith, Ohio

Mickey and Blake Duncan, Tennessee

Flint Foley, North Carolina and South Carolina

Wendy and Nathan Foreman, Oklahoma

Steve Gagnon, Michigan

Amanda Galindo, Minnesota

Ken Garcia, Kentucky

Christopher Garvey, Illinois

Stephanie Gilezan, Kentucky

John Goci, Michigan

Justin and Carly Gonzalez, Texas

Jacqueline Gray, Ohio

Gabriel Henderson, Alabama and Georgia

Melecia Johnson, Florida

William Johnson, Tennessee

Daniel Kingsley, Minnesota

Aaron and Amanda Kinn, Texas

Amy Lampman, Texas

Jeremy Larson, California

Samuel Livingston, Ohio

Brandi and Drew Lolato, Oklahoma

Andrew Madden, South Carolina

Chad Madlom, Colorado

Collette McDonald, Georgia

Whitney McNair, Oklahoma

Luke Medico, Pennsylvania

Laurence Alan Michlin, Texas

Shannon Milligan, Virginia

Justin and Brooke Morgan, Georgia

Marti Neff, Ohio

Huy Nguyen, Texas

Catherine O'Neill, Missouri

Sarah O'Reilly, Oregon

Andrea Parker, Texas

Mike and Kelly Rekart, Texas

Ricky Rodriguez, Texas

Cindy Rosenbloom, Florida

Renee Ruth, Virginia

Alan Savage, California

Mario Daniel Sconza, Ontario

Christopher Seim, Washington

Ruth Sheahan and Timothy Berglind, Illinois

Geeta Shukla, New York

Erica Shulsky, Pennsylvania

Carlos Silva, Texas

Aditya Soma, Ontario

Marcia Souers, Indiana

Bryan and Colleen Souza, California

Dustin Speed, Minnesota and Wisconsin

Brenda Stone, Virginia

Christine Tatro, New Hampshire

Carmen Tedder, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Tennessee

Emily Terrell, Texas

Kristopher Tramont, Connecticut

Lily Tran, New York

Tony Tuoto, Nevada

Dan Turre, Colorado

Mario Victorica, Texas

Johnathon Voss, Georgia

Kurt Wannebo, California

Kelsey Wozniak, Ohio

The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award provides each qualified ICON with up to $16,000 in publicly traded eXp World Holdings, Inc. common stock upon the achievement of certain production and attendance goals within an agent's anniversary year. The company's cap is presently set at $16,000. Through the program, ICONs effectively can earn up to their entire cap amount back in the form of stock. ICON agent qualification and benefit details are available on the ICON Program Overview.

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing firms with more than 24,000 agents across North America, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.exprealty.com.

Connect with eXp Realty and eXp World Holdings:

Media Relations Contact:

Cynthia Nowak

Vice President, marketing and communications, eXp Realty

360.419.5285 ext. 116

cynthia.nowak@exprealty.net

Investor Relations Contact:

Raymond “RJ” Jones

Executive Vice President, finance and growth, eXp World Holdings

360.761.4393

investors@expworldholdings.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.