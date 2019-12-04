eXp Realty Announces November ICON Agents
Honorees Recognized for Achieving High Production and Cultural Goals
/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), today announced that 73 agents were honored as eXp Realty ICON agents for November 2019.
The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award recognizes agents who achieve certain production goals and represent a good cultural fit for the brokerage. At eXp Realty, our core values shape our culture, so we look at a number of factors such as how ICON agents make positive changes in our company and their local communities when awarding this honor.
eXp Realty ICON agents for November 2019 are as follows:
- Elias Abdalla, Michigan
- Julie Anderson, Ohio
- Nancy Anderson, North Carolina
- Jeffrey and Danielle “Red” Bonk, New Jersey
- Jordy Clark, Utah
- Lisa Cole, Ohio
- Gina Connell, Minnesota
- Daniel Contino, Connecticut
- Jacob Crawford, Nevada
- Michael DesRosiers, Michigan
- Joe DiRaffaele, Nevada
- Deanna Dopslaf, New Mexico
- Gina Dubell-Smith, Ohio
- Mickey and Blake Duncan, Tennessee
- Flint Foley, North Carolina and South Carolina
- Wendy and Nathan Foreman, Oklahoma
- Steve Gagnon, Michigan
- Amanda Galindo, Minnesota
- Ken Garcia, Kentucky
- Christopher Garvey, Illinois
- Stephanie Gilezan, Kentucky
- John Goci, Michigan
- Justin and Carly Gonzalez, Texas
- Jacqueline Gray, Ohio
- Gabriel Henderson, Alabama and Georgia
- Melecia Johnson, Florida
- William Johnson, Tennessee
- Daniel Kingsley, Minnesota
- Aaron and Amanda Kinn, Texas
- Amy Lampman, Texas
- Jeremy Larson, California
- Samuel Livingston, Ohio
- Brandi and Drew Lolato, Oklahoma
- Andrew Madden, South Carolina
- Chad Madlom, Colorado
- Collette McDonald, Georgia
- Whitney McNair, Oklahoma
- Luke Medico, Pennsylvania
- Laurence Alan Michlin, Texas
- Shannon Milligan, Virginia
- Justin and Brooke Morgan, Georgia
- Marti Neff, Ohio
- Huy Nguyen, Texas
- Catherine O'Neill, Missouri
- Sarah O'Reilly, Oregon
- Andrea Parker, Texas
- Mike and Kelly Rekart, Texas
- Ricky Rodriguez, Texas
- Cindy Rosenbloom, Florida
- Renee Ruth, Virginia
- Alan Savage, California
- Mario Daniel Sconza, Ontario
- Christopher Seim, Washington
- Ruth Sheahan and Timothy Berglind, Illinois
- Geeta Shukla, New York
- Erica Shulsky, Pennsylvania
- Carlos Silva, Texas
- Aditya Soma, Ontario
- Marcia Souers, Indiana
- Bryan and Colleen Souza, California
- Dustin Speed, Minnesota and Wisconsin
- Brenda Stone, Virginia
- Christine Tatro, New Hampshire
- Carmen Tedder, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Tennessee
- Emily Terrell, Texas
- Kristopher Tramont, Connecticut
- Lily Tran, New York
- Tony Tuoto, Nevada
- Dan Turre, Colorado
- Mario Victorica, Texas
- Johnathon Voss, Georgia
- Kurt Wannebo, California
- Kelsey Wozniak, Ohio
The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award provides each qualified ICON with up to $16,000 in publicly traded eXp World Holdings, Inc. common stock upon the achievement of certain production and attendance goals within an agent's anniversary year. The company's cap is presently set at $16,000. Through the program, ICONs effectively can earn up to their entire cap amount back in the form of stock. ICON agent qualification and benefit details are available on the ICON Program Overview.
About eXp Realty
eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.
eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing firms with more than 24,000 agents across North America, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.
VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.
For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.exprealty.com.
