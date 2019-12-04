MobiledgeX and QiO Technologies Interoperability Underpins 5G-Enabled Digital Transformation Solutions

QiO’s industrial Analytical Applications can now be seamlessly orchestrated to the edge, private and public cloud

/EIN News/ -- MUNICH, Germany, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiledgeX, Inc., which is making edge computing widely accessible and easy to consume, and QiO Technologies (QiO), a leading predictive and prescriptive industrial Artificial Intelligence (AI) company, today announced the integration of the QiO Foresight software, including its SaaS applications, into the MobiledgeX Edge Cloud in Germany. This integration makes available the QiO AI-infused applications to German industrial engineers looking not only to leverage Deutsche Telekom’s 5G Edge offerings but also benefit from access to its Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) ecosystem.



“Mobile Edge Computing holds the key to unlocking the vast amounts of often sensitive data available in operations today and transforming that data into immediate knowledge and business value in a trusted, safe way,” said Sunay Tripathi, CTO at MobiledgeX. “At the heart of MEC-powered transformation sits next-generation chip, cloud and AI technologies catalyzed by low latency 5G. The existence of Deutsche Telekom’s edge infrastructure footprint, QiO’s industrial analytical applications, and MobilegeX’s Early Access Program in Germany gives industrial engineers the opportunity to engage today.”

Industrial clients can be offered:

The power of AI-infused applications and digital software toolkits to deliver quick results, build confidence, augment workforce skills to resolve today’s issues and release talent to tackle tomorrow’s questions in each vertical of interest.

The value of retained sovereignty over data, customer relationships, innovation gains and infrastructure in new performance ecosystems.

The conversion of fragmented legacy infrastructure to fully-integrated multi-cloud systems, lowering risk, reducing costs and providing the necessary foundation for healthy, successful digital journeys.

‘Trust by Design’ and its opportunities, casting some of the most advanced Industry 4.0 and AI thinking in the industrial world, showcasing and providing solutions that can operate securely and resiliently at scale, be delivered at pace and have a material impact on the bottom line.

“To solve the most difficult challenges facing people and the planet today, industrial engineers’ needs are twofold: Proven, repeatable, secure compute and communications infrastructure, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-enabled AI that can handle complex heterogeneous systems of industrial scale,” said Rick Haythornthwaite, chairman and co-founder of QiO. “QiO delivers the latter with its unique Foresight Suite of applications, while the former is made possible by the MobiledgeX’s Edge Cloud and 5G MEC ecosystem partners.”

MobiledgeX Inc. is building a marketplace of edge resources and services that will connect developers with the world’s largest mobile networks to power the next generation of applications and devices. MobiledgeX is an edge computing company founded by Deutsche Telekom AG and headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information please see https://mobiledgex.com.

QiO is a leading digital software company with decades of experience in global industrials. We work alongside customer teams to quickly design, develop and deploy QiO products that will give them a better vantage point to mitigate risk, extend the useful life of their assets, improve operational integrity and drive better financial performance, liberating the industrial engineer. For further information please see https://qio.io.

