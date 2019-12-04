Brian Marcotte to Retire as President and Chief Executive Officer of National Business Group on Health; Ellen Kelsay Named as Successor

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Business Group on Health (NBGH) announced today its President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Marcotte, will retire on May 1, 2020 to spend more time with his family. Marcotte has been President and Chief Executive Officer since May 2014. The Business Group’s Board of Directors has appointed NBGH Chief Strategy Officer, Ellen Kelsay, to succeed Marcotte in both roles.



“Brian has provided invaluable leadership for the Business Group, its members and the health care benefits industry over the past six years,” said Jim Huffman, Chair of the NBGH Board of Directors. “During his leadership, Brian has become a leading voice on behalf of large employers in their quest to transform and improve the health care delivery system while leading the Business Group through a remarkable period of growth. On behalf of the entire board, I’d like to thank Brian for his commitment to the Business Group and his many contributions. I wish him and his family well in his retirement.”

Marcotte joined the Business Group as President and CEO in May 2014 following a long and distinguished career at Honeywell. During his tenure, the Business Group launched several major initiatives aimed at helping to improve the health and well-being of today’s workforces, including the Health Innovations Forum, the Executive Committee on Value Purchasing, the Leave Optimization Forum and the Leadership Forum on Employee Experience. Marcotte helped to reshape the Business Group’s annual awards program that recognizes employers with the best well-being programs. Marcotte also became a sought-after expert in the national and trade media on health care benefit and policy issues.

“It has been a privilege to lead the Business Group and work with so many talented and dedicated colleagues for nearly six years. I am proud of what we have accomplished together,” said Marcotte. “The opportunity to work with our outstanding members and individuals to address the inefficiencies of our health care system and advance improvements in the well-being of the global workforce has been an invaluable capstone to my career. I am thrilled Ellen will be taking the helm. She has a deep understanding of the health care ecosystem and the role employers play. I am confident she is the right individual to maintain the Business Group’s values while taking it to new heights.”

Kelsay joined the Business Group as Chief Strategy Officer in April 2017. She has been instrumental in shaping the strategy and overall impact of the organization by leading a number of strategic initiatives, enhancing organizational and team capability and positioning the organization to proactively address emerging member needs in the coming years. Previously, Kelsay was a senior partner at Mercer where she held several leadership roles during her 20-year tenure and was responsible for leading the successful delivery of strategic consulting services to employers on the east coast and in Canada.

“Ellen is a proven and experienced leader,” said Huffman. “In the past two and a half years, as our Chief Strategy Officer, she has been committed to the Business Group’s mission and has worked to build a foundation for future growth and success for our organization. Her leadership, experience, deep industry relationships and strong member orientation uniquely qualify her to step into this role in May. She is well-respected across the industry, she inspires Business Group employees, and she embodies the organization’s core values.”

“I am honored and humbled by this opportunity to lead the Business Group, particularly during a time of profound challenge and unprecedented opportunity,” said Kelsay. “Similar to Brian, I have a strong passion for health, well-being and health policy. With the support and engagement of the entire Business Group team, I am excited to build upon Brian’s legacy. I look forward to leading the Business Group in driving industry transformation, providing innovative solutions and outstanding services to our members and leading the organization to achieve even greater levels of impact in the future.”

The National Business Group on Health is the only non-profit organization devoted exclusively to representing large employers' perspective on health policy issues and optimizing workforce strategy through innovative health, benefits and well-being solutions. The Business Group keeps its membership on the leading edge of innovation, thinking and action to address health care cost and the delivery, financing, affordability and consumer experience with the health care system. Business Group members, many of whom have operations globally, include 73 Fortune 100 companies, and provide health coverage for more than 60 million workers, retirees and their families in over 200 countries. For more information, visit www.businessgrouphealth.org .

