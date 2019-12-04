Extended Stay America® Continues Its Support for the American Cancer Society With the Launch of “Stay Stories” Video Series

Extended Stay America® Debuts First Video in Series Featuring Those Bravely Fighting Against Cancer

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America , Inc. (NYSE:STAY), the largest mid-priced extended stay brand, today announced the launch of its new video series “Stay Stories” in partnership with the American Cancer Society. The series shines a light on the hotel chain’s ongoing commitment to the American Cancer Society through its Hotel Keys of Hope ℠ program. The initiative provides free and deeply discounted hotel rooms at its more than 620 properties nationwide to the American Cancer Society, who then distributes the rooms to patients and caregivers that are required to travel during treatment.



“Stay Stories” will feature those bravely battling in the fight against cancer away from their homes. The first “Stay Story” showcases Candace Bennik, who traveled from her home in Grand Rapids, Mich. to Houston, Texas to receive treatment for stage four lung cancer. To watch the first video in the series, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XF6MKGlwAI&feature=youtu.be .

“One of Extended Stay America’s core values is to put people first and care for our community, a sentiment that is demonstrated through our support of the American Cancer Society,” said Holly Hester, Director of Creative Services for Extended Stay America. “As part of this partnership, our goal is to help patients and their families overcome the financial stress of travelling for treatment and gain access to the care they need. We are honored to share their incredible stories.”

“Extended Stay America continues to be a remarkable partner of the American Cancer Society,” said Dr. Richard Wender, Chief Cancer Control Officer of the American Cancer Society. “That partnership is only getting stronger with the release of these new Stay Stories. Together we are bringing hope, awareness and much needed support to our mission to fight cancer from every angle.”

Since the inception of Hotel Keys of Hope℠ in 2013, Extended Stay America® has helped more than 17,000 cancer patients and their families and donated more than 130,000 hotel nights to patients undergoing treatments away from home. The donated hotel nights have saved patients and their families more than $7 million in lodging expenses.

As a home away from home for patients receiving treatment, Extended Stay America provides the comforts of home and the ability to have the nearby support of family and beloved pets to provide healing. Homelike amenities include fully equipped kitchens, free in-room Wi-Fi, on-site laundry facilities and pet-friendly accommodations.

In addition to Hotel Keys of Hope℠, Extended Stay America supports the American Cancer Society through its “Give Hope” teddy bear program, which was created to help bring comfort to children who are diagnosed with cancer each year. As part of this program, Extended Stay America donates Hope the bear to hospitals and cancer fundraising events throughout the country. Extended Stay America also makes them available for purchase. For each Hope Bear purchased, Extended Stay America will contribute $5 and a Hope Bear to the American Cancer Society in support for pediatric cancer research.

Extended Stay America plans to continue its Hotel Keys of Hope℠ and “Give Hope” teddy bear program in 2020, which will be the company’s seventh year in support of the American Cancer Society.

To learn more about Extended Stay America’s support of the American Cancer Society, visit https://www.esa.com/acs-partnership . To donate or purchase a Hope Bear, visit www.esa.com/hope .

About The American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. The Society does not endorse any product or service. For more information go to www.cancer.org .

About Extended Stay America®

Extended Stay America, Inc. and its brand Extended Stay America® is the leading brand in the mid-priced extended stay segment in the U.S with 628 hotels. Extended Stay America’s subsidiary, ESH Hospitality, Inc. (“ESH”), is the largest lodging REIT in North America by unit and room count, with 555 hotels and more than 61,500 rooms in the U.S. Extended Stay America also manages or franchises an additional 73 Extended Stay America® hotels. Visit www.esa.com for more information.

CONTACTS:

Investors:

Rob Ballew

(980) 345-1546

investorrelations@esa.com

Media:

Paul McGee

(716) 523-6874

paul.mcgee@cancer.org

Chandler Smith

(212) 938-0166

csmith@coynepr.com



