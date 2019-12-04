Check Point Announces Fully-integrated Cloud Security for Kubernetes and Serverless Cloud Services

CloudGuard a leading cloud security solution to provide integrated Cloud Security Posture Management capabilities for these increasingly popular cloud computing services

(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 04, 2019 -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has extended the capabilities of its CloudGuard cloud security platform to support Kubernetes computing services, including Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS ) and Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS ) . CloudGuard also delivers additional security capabilities for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Serverless computing solutions, including AWS Lambda and related services like AWS Fargate, Amazon API Gateway, Amazon DynamoDB, and Amazon Kinesis.



With the recent acquisition of Protego – a company providing serverless security - Check Point further delivers on its vision of ensuring consistent and complete security for any enterprise workload in any cloud.

In a 2019 survey, 87% of respondents were running container technologies, up from 55% in 2017. Serverless is the fastest-growing extended cloud service, with 50% growth over 2018. However, rapid adoption of these technologies can create challenges for organizations in getting visibility of, and enforcing consistent security and compliance across their cloud deployments. This increases the risk of misconfigurations and security holes which expose organizations to the risk of data breaches and cyber-attacks.

With CloudGuard, customers can ensure that their Kubernetes configurations continuously comply with established container security baselines such as CIS Kubernetes Benchmarks or NIST 800-190. This new functionality complements CloudGuard’s existing ability to secure traffic between Kubernetes and on premise or cloud assets using IPsec VPN. CloudGuard’s new Serverless Code Scanning feature detects, alerts on and remediates security and compliance risks in a Serverless environment.

“No matter which cloud resources organizations choose, it’s critical that they have complete visibility and control over them to meet Cloud workload protection (CWPP) and Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) requirements,” said Zohar Alon, Head of Cloud Products at Check Point. “These enhancements to CloudGuard, including the recent acquisition of Protego, deliver powerful CSPM and CWPP capabilities across enterprises’ entire cloud deployments, continuously analyzing, detecting any misconfigurations or security issues, and remediating them. This ensures organizations can fully exploit the cloud’s agility without compromising their security posture.”

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture that defends enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile device held information, plus the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

