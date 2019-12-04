Noblegen Achieves Self-GRAS Affirmation for Protein-Rich Euglena Flour

Noblegen is ready to go-to-market in the US with their Protein-Rich Euglena Flour

/EIN News/ -- PETERBOROUGH, Ontario, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblegen Inc. (“Noblegen"), an advanced nutritional ingredient company, is excited to announce that they have achieved self-GRAS for their protein-rich flour sourced from dried whole cell Euglena gracilis.



Noblegen’s protein-rich euglena flour will be available to the US market immediately. Request a sample here .

Protein-rich euglena flour is a plant-based nutritional flour rich in complete protein, immune supporting beta-glucan, essential fatty acids, vitamins and minerals. It is non-GMO, sustainable, and minimally processed using a proprietary fermentation technique.

“We’ve been working incredibly hard to bring our ingredients to market,” said Adam Noble, CEO and Founder of Noblegen, “Our protein-rich euglena flour fills a gap in the food system and a gap in nutrition. Euglena is a plant-based protein with some similar animal protein characteristics, that makes it one of the most complete plant-based proteins available today!”

Euglena protein is a complete plant-based, highly digestible protein, with a high amino acid score and a PDCAAS of 0.96. Noblegen’s Food Science and Culinary Team, and their strategic partners, have successfully used the protein-rich euglena flour in applications ranging from; protein bars, protein beverages, dairy analogues, meat analogues, egg analogues, and many more.

“One of the biggest challenges with plant-based protein is protein quality, i.e. lack of some essential amino acids. That creates a major challenge for branded products to make protein claims. Noblegen’s protein-rich euglena flour not only provides complete amino acids (PDCAAS of 0.96) but also delivers excellent functional properties,” said Peeyush Maheshwari, VP of Product Development. “In addition to protein, this flour contains nutritious beta-glucan and lipids. Our protein is excellent for application in baked goods, savory dishes, bars, and beverages.”

This marks a major milestone for Noblegen as the protein-rich euglena flour will be their first commercially available product. Their goal is to reshape the way that we think about food. With the launch of their protein-rich euglena flour Noblegen is taking the first step towards making a game-changing difference in the food system. Protein-rich euglena flour will add a unique and versatile protein to the plant-based nutrition space.

About Noblegen

Noblegen is an advanced nutritional ingredients company that makes unique protein, carbohydrate, and oil ingredients from a single microorganism called Euglena gracilis. Noblegen, founded in 2013, is dedicated to increasing global accessibility of sustainably produced, healthy ingredients. The company currently employs over 70 people at its Peterborough, Ontario location. To request a sample of our protein-rich euglena flour or euglena beta-glucan isolate visit www.noblegen.com/contact .

